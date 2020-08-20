Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Business Rescue Practitioner proposes Mary Oppenheimer and Daughter's bid

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 22:05
Africa At A Glance: ZimbabwenaLivesMatter
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr. Oscar van Heerden
David Coltart
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Eskom to move from stage 2 to stage 1 loadshedding With four generation units returned, Eskom says it will reduce loadshedding to stage 1 from 09:00 until 22:00 on Friday. 20 August 2020 6:06 PM
CCMA sees significant increase in large-scale retrenchment applications Joanne Joseph spoke the CCMA's senior commissioner Shimane Kgantse to find out more. 20 August 2020 5:50 PM
Wits scientists reflect on the role of climate factors in the spread of COVID-19 Joanne Joseph spoke to Global Change Institute at Wits University's professor of systems ecology Bob Scholes to find out more. 20 August 2020 4:55 PM
[LISTEN] 'The morals and ethics of the ANC are very twisted' Political analyst Xolani Dube reflects on the deployment of former eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede to the provincial legislature. 20 August 2020 4:22 PM
I have never stolen money, when they accuse us, we will fight back - Ian Khama The former Botswana president says he will take legal action against those who accused him of money laundering. 20 August 2020 7:26 AM
Need for business rescue affecting most sectors of economy during lockdown The majority of filings are in Gauteng, followed by WC and KZN. Bruce Whitfield interviews Eric Levenstein (Werksmans Attorneys). 19 August 2020 7:42 PM
Oppenheimer family pours millions into lifeline for horse racing industry 'They're huge stakeholders in racing. It's in their DNA.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Charles Savage, Racing Association director. 20 August 2020 7:34 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
Standard Bank reports 44% plunge in profits, but full-year dividend possible It's been the toughest 6 months in living memory, but Standard Bank has 'lots of cushion' says CEO Sim Tshabalala. 20 August 2020 6:48 PM
PJ Powers talks music, activism and the significance of 31 May 1982 Clement Manyathela chats to South African music legend PJ Powers in this week's #HangingOutwithClement. 20 August 2020 12:28 PM
Debt relief measures for consumers struggling to repay debt Struggling to repay debt? Here's how to manage your debt during the Covid-19 pandemic. 20 August 2020 7:00 AM
SA consumers rack up an extra R20b in debt through lockdown payment holidays There's no timeline for Covid-19. DebtBusters' Benay Sager on the latest figures and what the future may hold in store. 19 August 2020 8:16 PM
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
Chris Nenzani has 22 days left and you wonder why he resigned - Telford Vice The writer says whenever the CSA outgoing chairperson was good on the transformation agenda but everything else is just a mess. 17 August 2020 1:53 PM
Pap en sous, Brad Binder 'have brought smiles to South Africans this week' Brent Lindeque, the founder of Good Things Guy, says Brad Binder has really made the country happy. 14 August 2020 2:33 PM
[WATCH] School doing virtual fire drill for kids at home leaves us confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2020 8:23 AM
Lovestruck teenager writes 100 letters for girl he met in park Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 20 August 2020 8:22 AM
UPDATE: Recoveries reach 491,441 as SA records 3,916 new COVID-19 cases The number of national recoveries so far is 491,441, which translates to a recovery rate of 82%. Gauteng has 167,812 recoveries. 19 August 2020 11:11 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we're South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
'Radovan Krejcir wanted to braai with me, the Guptas took the money and left' What's your life like when you target assets of high-profile crooks? Insolvency expert and BRP Cloete Murray shares his stories. 19 August 2020 6:59 PM
PEP changes its logo after more than 50 years in SA Why has one of South Africa's most well-known retailers made a radical change? Andy Rice weighs in on The Money Show. 18 August 2020 7:44 PM
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Best of the Money Show
Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Business Rescue Practitioner proposes Mary Oppenheimer and Daughter's bid

Phumelela Gaming and Leisure Business Rescue Practitioner proposes Mary Oppenheimer and Daughter's bid

20 August 2020 7:09 PM

Guest: Charles Savage/ Group CEO at Purple Group Limited 


Small Business Focus: How to sell a business for R100m in 20 years

20 August 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Fouder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

Personal Finance feature: Buying or renting during a pandemic hit property market

20 August 2020 7:48 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram/ Personal financial advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital 

Side hustle masterclass launched and what other side hustles may emerge from this insane lockdown

20 August 2020 7:46 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous/ Founder at NicHarry 

Explained: The Experian attack

20 August 2020 7:11 PM

Guest: John Mc Loughlin 

Market Commentary

20 August 2020 6:33 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe/ Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx 

Standard Bank hangs on to it's division while half- year earnings plummet by more than 40%

20 August 2020 6:26 PM

Guest: Sim Tshabalala/ CEO at Standard Bank 

Bank fraud and parking pay machines

19 August 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler/ Consumer Journalist 

Epic battle royal between Apple, Google and Fortnite

19 August 2020 7:27 PM

Here are some of the arguments that will form part of the discussion around the upcoming court case to determine if Apple and Google have to change the fees policy or if Epic will be made to take it or leave it. The implications are significant for more than just the three companies involved.

Image credit: Yael Weiss

Curro releases results and ramps up online learning

19 August 2020 7:06 PM

Guest: Andries Greyling/ CEO at Curro Holdings 

Collins Khosa's family pleased with military ombudsman's new report

Local

Standard Bank reports 44% plunge in profits, but full-year dividend possible

Business

We hope court process will be concluded and give us clarity on Gumede - ANC KZN

Local

Judge rejects Trump bid to halt release of financial records

20 August 2020 8:34 PM

20 August 2020 8:34 PM

Belarus opens criminal case into effort to 'seize power'

20 August 2020 8:00 PM

20 August 2020 8:00 PM

Ecowas to send envoys to Mali, stands by ousted President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita

20 August 2020 7:35 PM

20 August 2020 7:35 PM

