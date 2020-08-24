Leadership during covid 19- coffee shops missing morning school and office run

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
SAHRC on people illegally taking over private property
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Nissen
Today at 09:50
City on illegal invasions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alderman JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Today at 10:45
AG CIO says South African moving closer to debt death spiral
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Azar Jammine - Chief Economist at Econometrix
Today at 11:32
Is there space in the Cape Town coffee scene for Starbucks?
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Iain Evans
Today at 12:15
Mayor condemns shooting at law enforcement officers, killing and wounding of children
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Imraahn Mukaddam - Deputy Chair at Elsies River CPF
Imraahn Mukkadan
Today at 12:45
COVID-19 Financial Relief Update - Banking Assoc of SA responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wayne McCurrie - From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dianna Games - Chief Executive at Africa At Work (business consultancy)
Today at 19:33
ZOOM How it works: Vaccine trails in SA
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Glenda Gray - CEO at Medical Research Council
Latest Local
South Africa's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 84% The number of national recoveries so far is 516,494, which translates to a recovery rate of 84%. Gauteng has 174,248 recoveries. 24 August 2020 11:24 PM
Former Bryanston High sports coach to stand trial for alleged sexual abuse Women and Men Against Child Abuse advocacy manager Ngaa Murombedzi says it has been over a year since the charge was laid. 24 August 2020 5:29 PM
'A helping hand has been extended to those affected by fire near Durban mosque' Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma gives update on flats near the historic Grey Street Mosque Jumu‘ah Masjid. 24 August 2020 4:15 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa’s scorecard: The state (not the ANC) has done alright - JP Landman "The state is on a new trajectory – it’s vital the ANC follows suit," says political analyst JP Landman. 24 August 2020 6:52 PM
'Ramaphosa is speaking as if he does not have enormous constitutional powers' Political analyst Eusebius McKaiser gives his take on President Cyril Ramphosa's open letter to the African National Congress. 24 August 2020 5:58 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
View all Politics
Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Tasha’s founder, Natasha Sideris. 24 August 2020 7:23 PM
Absa Group earnings tumble 93% as its clients struggle and fail to repay debt The company didn’t declare a dividend. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Absa Group CEO Daniel Mminele. 24 August 2020 6:31 PM
Drowning in investment fees? OUTvest's ONEfee is what you've been waiting for Thinking of switching your investments? OUTvest's transparent ONEfee could save you up to 90% in fees on your investments. 24 August 2020 8:07 AM
View all Business
Are your people dying for a paycheque? Health and performance educator Richard Sutton chats with Azania Mosaka about COVID-19 stress in the workspace. 24 August 2020 3:14 PM
What to expect at the virtual RMB Turbine Art Fair 2020 Founder Glynis Hyslop says the online event is different and in some ways nicer. The viewing rooms are like many galleries. 23 August 2020 6:10 PM
Women, be aware of these four aspects when constructing a financial plan! Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse says if you were married before, even if you are single, dependency is very important. 23 August 2020 10:57 AM
View all Lifestyle
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening. 21 August 2020 2:14 PM
'He coined the words Bafana Bafana'-Sports journalist Sbusiso Mseleku remembered Mseleku died on Monday at the Midvaal Private Hospital in Vereeniging after contracting the coronavirus. 19 August 2020 12:54 PM
View all Sport
Support those that speak out, don't glorify alleged perpetrators - Rosie Motene BET Africa has decided not to air an interview following outrage as Mongezi 'Tol Ass Mo' Mahlangu faces a rape charge. 24 August 2020 1:44 PM
If 12pm meeting is pushed forward by 2 hours, will meeting start at 10am or 2pm? Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 August 2020 8:45 AM
[WATCH] Man asking brother to be his best man with message in bottle goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 August 2020 8:45 AM
View all Entertainment
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
View all World
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we’re South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
Absa wins international award for its response to Covid-19 The bank is one of only six in the world to be recognised in this way for outstanding performance during the global health crisis. 5 August 2020 11:38 AM
View all Africa
Together we are solving diabetes, one human at a time - online coaching platform Personalised one-on-one healthcare is the answer to the problems diabetics face says Guidepost CEO, Graham Rowe. 20 August 2020 7:07 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Leadership during covid 19- coffee shops missing morning school and office run

Leadership during covid 19- coffee shops missing morning school and office run

24 August 2020 6:55 PM

Guest: Dareen Levy/ CEO at Vida e cafe 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Make Money Mondays- Politician, activists and former cabinet minister on his early lessons with money

24 August 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Derek Hanekom/Political activist and ANC's senior member 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Books feature: Reset, Rebuild, Reignite

24 August 2020 7:41 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis/ Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tasha's founder buys back 51% of the business from farmers brands

24 August 2020 7:32 PM

Guest: Natasha Sideris/ Creator & Founder at Tasha's Restaurants 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why is there unhappiness about the latest Icasa appointments

24 August 2020 7:07 PM

Guest: Duncan McLeod/ Founder and Editor at Techcentral 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary- Old Mutual Investment Group

24 August 2020 6:35 PM

Guest: Arthur Karas/ Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An overview of Ramaphosa's scorecard

24 August 2020 6:29 PM

Guest: JP Landman/ Visiting Professor at University of Free State 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Absa's numbers hit by covid effects

24 August 2020 6:22 PM

Guest: Daniel Mminele/ CEO at Absa Group 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday File - Locally made puffer jackets by Afromontane

21 August 2020 6:57 PM

Guest: Sandra  Bold  | Founder at Afromontane

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

21 August 2020 6:43 PM

Guest: Gary McNamara | null at Sanlam Private Wealth

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South Africa's COVID-19 recovery rate reaches 84%

World Local

Famous Brands sells control of Tasha’s back to its founding family

Business

ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it

Business Opinion Politics Lifestyle

Merkel tells Russia to investigate suspected poisoning of Kremlin critic

24 August 2020 8:28 PM

No deal in Mali talks on return to civilian rule - negotiators

24 August 2020 8:19 PM

Showman Trump gets second term bid underway with Republican nomination

24 August 2020 7:13 PM

