Africa Business Focus

Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
125
Today at 09:40
JP Smith on land invasions
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
Guests
JP Smith - Mayoral Committee Member for Safety and Security at City of Cape Town
125
Today at 10:05
How does responsible consumption of alcohol affect sales?
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Sean Robinson
Guests
Wendy Alberts - CEO at Restaurant Association Of South Africa
Sean Robinson
125
Today at 10:33
National Consumer Commission
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
125
Today at 10:35
Blurring the lines between professionalism and compassion
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Paul Vorster - Senior Research Specialist at the Ethics Institute
Guests
Dr Paul Vorster - Senior Research Specialist at the Ethics Institute
125
Today at 11:05
KFC drops 'finger licking good' slogan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Suhayl Limbada, Marketing Director at KFC South Africa
Guests
Suhayl Limbada, Marketing Director at KFC South Africa
125
Today at 11:05
Listener's Choice: Effects of COVID19 on sex work
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Megan Lessing
Guests
Megan Lessing
125
Today at 11:32
Wild Earth to live stream Maasai Mara migration
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Graham Wallington - CEO at Wildearth.Tv
Guests
Graham Wallington - CEO at Wildearth.Tv
125
Today at 11:45
Trend spotting with Michelle Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
125
Today at 12:15
kashiefa, nissen, citu
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rev. Chris Nissen - Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission
Kashiefa Achmat
Guests
Rev. Chris Nissen - Western Cape Regional Commissioner at South African Human Rights Commission
Kashiefa Achmat
125
Today at 12:27
new Zealand
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:52
Tech Talk with Nazareen Ebrahim
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
Guests
Nazareen Ebrahim - CEO at Socially Acceptable
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
125
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
125
Today at 19:19
Consumer corner
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Guests
Wendy Knowler
125
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter : Natasha Viljoen
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
Guests
Natascha Viljoen - CEO at Amplats
125
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up