Market Commentary

The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 22:05
Change Mindset feature: "Are you tired of being anxious, stressed or depressed?
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Elanie Beckett
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Bank writes off interest charges for pensioner scammed at parking pay point Wendy Knowler gives an update on the woman scammed out of nearly R40 000 when a fraudster got hold of her credit card and pin. 26 August 2020 8:19 PM
[LISTEN] De Lille answers questions about the Beitridge border fence Joanne Joseph spoke to the minister of public works and infrastructure to find out what went wrong with the project. 26 August 2020 6:43 PM
Nzimande details phased return of students, dismisses corruption claims Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande was briefing the media on the the phased return of students to campuses. 26 August 2020 5:50 PM
Ters benefit payouts to resume after 'questionable' payments investigated Bruce Whitfield interviews B4SA's Robert Legh. 'There are reports funds were paid to minors, prisoners, people who've passed away' 26 August 2020 7:52 PM
'If you assume govt doesn't borrow on weekends, it's borrowing R2b a day' Nedbank announces a huge drop in profits. CEO Mike Brown on these results and urgency for govt to implement structural reforms. 26 August 2020 7:02 PM
Treasury releases lists of government-wide COVID-19 tenders President Cyril Ramaphosa has described as historic the online publication of a list of all COVID-19 related government expenditur... 26 August 2020 4:26 PM
Mining of the future could help spare the planet or ruin it Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need more 26 August 2020 7:15 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
Poor health is costing employees their productivity MediSpace Lifestyle Institute founder Dr Tshidi Gule discusses how presenteeism can affect productivity at a workplace. 25 August 2020 2:52 PM
SA Book Fair announces virtual event this September The South African Book Fair to host a virtual event in support of the book industry during the Covid-19 pandemic. 25 August 2020 12:13 PM
ANC stalwart Derek Hanekom opens up about his money and beliefs about it Bruce Whitfield talks to anti-apartheid activist Derek Hanekom about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures...) 24 August 2020 5:26 PM
'There will be major consequences for Barcelona if Lionel Messi were to leave' Writer Kurt Buckerfield unpacks the soccer superstar's announcement that he wants to leave his Spanish club. 26 August 2020 1:43 PM
Bafana Bafana to return to competitive football in November After the Sao Tome back-to-back qualifiers, Bafana Bafana will be back in competitive action between 22-30 March 2021 when they ho... 22 August 2020 6:51 PM
Sundowns looking to close the gap at the top of the PSL log Pre-tournament favourites Sevilla and Inter Milan set for an exciting clash in the Europa League final this evening. 21 August 2020 2:14 PM
Girl calling out 'Tooth Fairy' mother with funny note leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2020 8:38 AM
[WATCH] Namaqualand wild daisies displaying beautiful colours Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 August 2020 8:38 AM
SA Book Fair announces virtual event this September The South African Book Fair to host a virtual event in support of the book industry during the Covid-19 pandemic. 25 August 2020 12:13 PM
Gauteng COVID-19 recoveries surpass 175,000 The number of national recoveries so far is 520,381, which translates to a recovery rate of 84%. Gauteng has 175,407 recoveries. 25 August 2020 10:17 PM
'Donald Trump's handling of COVID-19 might cost him the election' The Guardian Washington bureau chief David Smith and freelance journalist based in USA Kenichi Serino reflect on the US elections. 19 August 2020 11:39 AM
Medical Anthropology: Where the study of a pandemic and the BLM movement align This academic seeks to address the social responses to injustices facing humankind, thanks to a unique understanding of people. 17 August 2020 7:19 PM
Somalia jails official for 18 years for COVID-19 theft 'to eliminate corruption' Journalist Ali Abdukadir says the government has been struggling to deal with the pandemic and saving the livelihood of people. 26 August 2020 2:07 PM
Can I have some beer with my oil and gold? Like all good stories, this one starts in a [mythical because we're South African] pub … but not for the reasons you imagine. 20 August 2020 2:39 PM
Nigerian Afrobeats star aims to raise $20m to fund the continent's musicians 'Mr Eazi' launched the Africa Music Fund to support the continent's creative talent. Bruce Whitfield interviews Lee Kasumba. 6 August 2020 9:03 PM
I believe we will have access to a vaccine by mid- or late 2021 - Dr Glenda Gray The MRC CEO tells The Money Show vaccines should be available to countries at the cost of the goods, with no profit involved. 25 August 2020 8:49 PM
No more 'Finger Lickin', for now, says KFC Kentucky Fried Chicken's temporarily taken its classic slogan off the menu. 'It's a big deal' says branding expert Andy Rice. 25 August 2020 8:01 PM
'It could take SA until 2025 to resume level of economic activity of Q4/2019' 'It's a crisis of hope'. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Annabel Bishop, chief economist at Investec. 25 August 2020 6:47 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Market Commentary

Market Commentary

26 August 2020 6:57 PM

Patrick Mathidi | Head of Equities  at Aluwani Capital Partners


Mining of the future could help spare the planet or ruin it

26 August 2020 7:29 PM

Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need more

5 000 years of ever increasing mining activity with bigger and bigger mines blasting and digging to incredible depths is starting to make the effort to find minerals too expensive. To find more we have begun investigating where they all came from in the first place - the undersea volcanoes that power the tectonic plates.

image credit: Koelle, Wikipedia - a ploy metallic nodule from the ocean floor

Pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram says Covid-19 is leading to weak demand

26 August 2020 7:09 PM

Andy Hall | CEO at Adcock Ingram

B4SA disappointed at latest UIF TERS shutdown

26 August 2020 7:07 PM

Robert Legh | Chair of the working group on Labour at Business for SA (B4SA)

Nedbank loses its number two and recovers from the effects of Covid-19

26 August 2020 6:54 PM

Mike  Brown | CEO at Nedbank Group

How it works- Vaccine trials in SA

25 August 2020 8:08 PM

Guest: Dr Glenda Gray/ CEO at Medical Research Council 

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

25 August 2020 7:59 PM

Guest: Andy Rice/ Branding and Advertising expert 

Africa Business Focus

25 August 2020 7:33 PM

Guest: Dianna Games/ Chief Executive at Africa at Work 

Imperial Logistics takes a covid 19 hit

25 August 2020 7:08 PM

Guest: Mahommed Akoojee/ CEO at Imperial Logistics 

Basic education dept launched Woza Matrics, a free to air television initiative that is aimed at supporting y=the matric learners of 2020 following the disruptions caused by COVID 19

25 August 2020 6:57 PM

Guest: Nicky Newtown- King/ Former CEO at JSE

25 August 2020 6:57 PM

Guest: Nicky Newtown- King/ Former CEO at JSE 

EWN Highlights

New post-lockdown record for France with 5,000 new virus cases

26 August 2020 9:07 PM

26 August 2020 9:07 PM

Masondo: Govt faces credibility crisis over implementation of economic reforms

26 August 2020 7:43 PM

26 August 2020 8:30 PM

Masondo: Govt faces credibility crisis over implementation of economic reforms

26 August 2020 7:43 PM

