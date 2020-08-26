Pharmaceutical manufacturer Adcock Ingram says Covid-19 is leading to weak demand

Minerals are synonymous with wealth but they are finite and we need more



5 000 years of ever increasing mining activity with bigger and bigger mines blasting and digging to incredible depths is starting to make the effort to find minerals too expensive. To find more we have begun investigating where they all came from in the first place - the undersea volcanoes that power the tectonic plates.



image credit: Koelle, Wikipedia - a ploy metallic nodule from the ocean floor

