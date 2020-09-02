Market Commentary

The Aubrey Masango Show Guests Mduduzi Luthuli - Co-Founder and Executive Director at Luthuli Capital

Financial Matters: What can athletes teach us about wealth creation.

Wednesday Weird and Wonderful Feature: Autopsy: Life in the trenches with a forensic pathologist in Africa

Today at 22:05

Change your mindset feature - How not understanding the vibrational scale when it comes to your money is doomed to keep you stuck"

The Aubrey Masango Show

Guests

Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator

