Shoprite releases results saying the Covid-19 lockdown restrictions impacted the group to varying degrees

Today at 09:33 Barb's Wire Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Barbara Friedman

125 125

Today at 09:40 CCTV and EFF Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:08 Jane Goodall Institute concerned about conflict between baboons and humans Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 10:20 Recovery Walk-CELEBRATE RECOVERY FROM ALCOHOLISM, ADDICTION AND MENTAL ILLNESS. Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Ashley Potts - Spokesperson at Mitchells Plain CPF

125 125

Today at 10:33 Young group of entrepreneurs build UPS in Cape Town Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Alan Gie

125 125

Today at 10:45 Sheep will never rule the world Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Catherine Wijnberg - CEO at Fetola

125 125

Today at 11:05 Top pulmonologist on how we are dealing with the pandemic Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 11:20 UCT GSB Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Brandon Roberts

125 125

Today at 11:32 Music: Swans Today with Kieno Kammies

Guests

Janine Parker

125 125

Today at 11:45 Whats trending with Chantell Illbury Today with Kieno Kammies

125 125

Today at 12:15 SA economy did NOT shrink by 51 percent The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

125 125

Today at 12:40 Nicro responds to RESUMPTION OF INMATE VISITS IN CORRECTIONAL CENTRES AND REMAND DETENTION FACILITIES The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit

Guests

Jacquline Hoorn - Western Cape Area Manager at Nicro (National Institute For Crime Prevention And The Reintegration Of Offenders)

125 125

Today at 18:20 ZOOM: Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One

125 125

Today at 19:08 Skype: Business Unusual The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

125 125

Today at 19:19 Consumer Corner The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Wendy Knowler

125 125