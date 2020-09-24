Heritage Day/ Braai in the age of a pandemic. ( how is have braai day celebrations changed under covid-19)

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Diverted Lotto millions: 'Can we please get to holding people to account!' Outa's Stefanie Fick urges the speedy investigation of allegations against the suspended COO of the National Lotteries Commission. 24 September 2020 6:58 PM
Doctors seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases in Joburg Dr Karin van der Merwe says people must not drop their guards and the elderly and the and vulnerable must maintain their distance. 24 September 2020 4:34 PM
Suspect arrested for assassination of Charl Kinnear Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi says they are expecting more arrests to be made as they have found information. 24 September 2020 2:14 PM
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment. 23 September 2020 12:49 PM
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs 'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig. 24 September 2020 7:41 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
[WATCH] isiZulu tour guide teaching 'clicking sounds' in deep, mesmerising voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Mzansi is loving BMW’s tribute to ‘igusheshe’ – the iconic BMW 325i Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 9:26 AM
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
[WATCH] Fight breaks out inside men's bathroom, leaves us all confused Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Triathlete lets another competitor get 3rd place after he went wrong way Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 21 September 2020 8:26 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Covid-19 resurgence in Europe smashes South African rand off its pedestal The rand was just recently trading at a six-month high. Arabile Gumede interviews Bianca Botes (Peregrine Treasury Solutions). 21 September 2020 6:50 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
Heritage Day/ Braai in the age of a pandemic. ( how is have braai day celebrations changed under covid-19)

Heritage Day/ Braai in the age of a pandemic. ( how is have braai day celebrations changed under covid-19)

24 September 2020 7:24 PM

Sakhumzi Maqubela | Owner at Sakhumzi Restaurant


Small Business Focus: “How Covid-19 has changed the way small businesses will function in the future”

24 September 2020 8:07 PM

Tshepo Phakathi | Founder  at Kaello Business Hub

Personal Finance Feature - Starting with a new financial plan after Covid-19 destruction

24 September 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Palesa Legolo Author 

Covid-19 accelerating growth of a cashless society

24 September 2020 7:03 PM

Clayton Hayward | Co-founder at uKheshe 

Retail Capital injects R500m relief into troubled economy

24 September 2020 6:55 PM

Karl Westvig | CEO at Retail Capital 

Well run SME's can still thrive despite the tough business conditions brought on by the Covid pandemic

24 September 2020 6:33 PM

Shawn  Theunissen | Founder and Manager  at Property Point 

National Lotteries Commission's executive accused of breaching code of conduct

24 September 2020 6:22 PM

Adv. Stefanie Fick | Executive Director of the Accountability Division at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse 

Shapeshifter: Anthony Govender, CEO of ASI

23 September 2020 8:18 PM

Anthony  Govender | Founder & CEO at ASI

Remember the “Drive a new car for R699 a month” fiasco? There is a new development...

23 September 2020 7:38 PM

Wendy Knowler | Consumer Journalist 

Business Unusual - The rise and position of Online Gaming

23 September 2020 7:34 PM

Cliff de Wit | CTO and Co-Founder at Dexterity Digital 

Trending

Suspect arrested for assassination of Charl Kinnear

Local

What has South Africa achieved in the United Nations Security Council?

Local

Trade-off needed between state and businesses 'to tackle alcohol problem'

Local

EWN Highlights

Police vow to clamp down on lawlessness after threats against foreign nationals

24 September 2020 8:46 PM

PSL announces DStv as new Premiership sponsors

24 September 2020 8:12 PM

Masuku accuses DA’s Jack Bloom of misleading public over Nasrec hospital costs

24 September 2020 6:36 PM

