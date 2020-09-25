Mosebenzi Zwane testifies at the Zondo commission

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 20:10
Highs and Lows
The Aubrey Masango Show
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview Naledi Award Winner Writer and Director of " Angola Camp 13", Sell Maseko
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Sello Maseko
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Professional Dancer, Musa SoulSync Motha
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Musa Motha - Professional Dancer
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
'Downgrading of Ekurhuleni and Tshwane not helpful,' says economist Pheko Trade Collective economist Lebogang Pheko says Ekurhuleni is a huge city that has done its best to meet many challenges. 25 September 2020 4:24 PM
'Separation of security agencies and involvement in politics must be clear' Executive director at Institute For Security Studies Dr Cilliers says there should be a clear separation between party and state 25 September 2020 3:05 PM
Four alleged members of notorious Rolex gang to appear in court on Monday Eyewitness News reporter Veronica Makhoali says police have confirmed that they were involved in high-end jewellery robberies. 25 September 2020 2:03 PM
SA economy: 'Manufacturing remains an engine of growth and must be prioritised' The sector is at a tipping point. Arabile Gumede interviews Philippa Rodseth from industry body, the Manufacturing Circle. 23 September 2020 6:53 PM
Witness confirms that Mosebenzi Zwane knew about illegal activities According EWN reporter Nthakoana Ngatane, Mokoena says the former MEC came up with the idea of prepayment. 23 September 2020 12:49 PM
More whistleblowers report corruption during pandemic, police top the list Corruption Watch has released its 2020 report on corruption trends. Arabile Gumede interviews CW's Kavisha Pillay. 22 September 2020 6:43 PM
Money lessons Covid-19 taught – heed them for a brighter, wealthier future Your financial future – even if you have to start over – could be brighter than it would’ve been without the pandemic. 25 September 2020 10:44 AM
'SA cash economy about 60% of GDP, moving that to digital would be huge saving' The Covid-19 pandemic's moving us towards a cashless society. Arabile Gumede interviews Ukheshe co-founder, Clayton Hayward. 24 September 2020 8:39 PM
Retail Capital injects R500m into economy through Covid-relief for SMEs 'Smaller businesses have largely been ignored'. Arabile Gumede interviews Retail Capital CEO Karl Westvig. 24 September 2020 7:41 PM
Design a sneaker and stand to win a bursary from AAA School of Advertising The best time to plan your child's future is right now... Here's how to win full academic bursary from AAA School of Advertising! 25 September 2020 11:11 AM
Planning a wedding? Remember booking a bigger space for fewer people, costs more Level 1 rules helping but also hindering the wedding industry. Get cost-saving tips from Precious Thamaga (Precious the Planner). 23 September 2020 7:42 PM
[WATCH] isiZulu tour guide teaching 'clicking sounds' in deep, mesmerising voice Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 23 September 2020 11:58 AM
Zwane and Sheppard will do well as Gavin Hunt's assistants - Mazola Molefe Soccer Laduma senior writer Mazola Molefe says Sheppy has got an eye for talent and there is a synergy between them. 22 September 2020 1:14 PM
Bafana Bafana captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Deon Hotto sign for Orlando Pirates The acquisition of Thulani Hlatshwayo comes after a long-held interest in the Bafana Bafana captain. 21 September 2020 8:37 PM
Cricket South Africa apologises to Momentum for board member's tweet Dr Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw called the insurer's decision not to renew sponsorship 'irrational' and questioned its BEE status. 16 September 2020 4:37 PM
I ended up donating all money from rooftop sessions to charity - Ard Matthews He told Refiloe Mpakanyane on #702Unplugged that as he leaves our shores, he will collaborate with people from all over the world. 25 September 2020 2:56 PM
[WATCH] Young man who tested positive for COVID-19 busted for hosting a party Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 25 September 2020 9:51 AM
[WATCH] Baba Khubeka's cash-in-transit heist report at Zondo's place goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook 22 September 2020 8:24 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
SA-founded Luno acquired by Digital Currency Group (US) - a perfect fit The cryptocurrency exchange is a huge SA success story and they'll continue to invest heavily 'at home' says CEO Marcus Swanepoel. 10 September 2020 6:38 PM
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
BMW pays tribute to SA fave 'Gusheshe' (325is) with limited edition 3 series BMW releases an 'ode' to an iconic earlier model. The ad reflects local culture, says Sizakele Marutlulle (Marutlulle and Co). 22 September 2020 8:19 PM
My Kreepy Teacher: How Kreepy Krauly's parody of My Octopus Teacher went viral Bruce Whitfield interviews the brains behind the hysterical parody of the smash-hit Netflix documentary “My Octopus Teacher”. 21 September 2020 7:24 PM
Mosebenzi Zwane testifies at the Zondo commission

25 September 2020 6:25 PM

Karyn Maughan | journalist  at Business Day and Financial Mail 


More episodes from The Best of the Money Show

Friday File - The world of luxury mens beard grooming and products. What is Bonafide Beards all about?

25 September 2020 6:53 PM

Guest: Monique Fleming | Owner at Bonafide Beards

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

25 September 2020 6:40 PM

Guest: Nick  Kunze 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus: “How Covid-19 has changed the way small businesses will function in the future”

24 September 2020 8:07 PM

Tshepo Phakathi | Founder  at Kaello Business Hub

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance Feature - Starting with a new financial plan after Covid-19 destruction

24 September 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Palesa Legolo Author 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heritage Day/ Braai in the age of a pandemic. ( how is have braai day celebrations changed under covid-19)

24 September 2020 7:24 PM

Sakhumzi Maqubela | Owner at Sakhumzi Restaurant

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19 accelerating growth of a cashless society

24 September 2020 7:03 PM

Clayton Hayward | Co-founder at uKheshe 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Retail Capital injects R500m relief into troubled economy

24 September 2020 6:55 PM

Karl Westvig | CEO at Retail Capital 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Well run SME's can still thrive despite the tough business conditions brought on by the Covid pandemic

24 September 2020 6:33 PM

Shawn  Theunissen | Founder and Manager  at Property Point 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

National Lotteries Commission's executive accused of breaching code of conduct

24 September 2020 6:22 PM

Adv. Stefanie Fick | Executive Director of the Accountability Division at OUTA - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

