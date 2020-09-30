Capitec's interim earnings hit by Covid-19

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Celeste le Roux on new plumbing college Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Celeste Le Roux

125 125

Today at 14:07 Legal Talk - Who is liable for the medical bills of a deceased parent Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Stephen Logan - Consumer Law Specialist at Logan Attorneys

125 125

Today at 14:50 Music - Jack Atlantic Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Jack Atlantic

125 125

Today at 19:19 Business Book feature The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

125 125