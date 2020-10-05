Other People's Money: Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Alan Winde on Second Covid wave warning
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
Today at 10:05
The CSIR’s role in South African society
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Thokozani Majozi
Today at 10:08
Cape Cannabis Club
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jack Stone - Director Cape Cannabis Club
Today at 10:33
Marine Hotel Hermanus accused of Racism
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Simeon Arends
Today at 10:35
The silent middle class
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Monde Lot Ndlovu - Head of Advocacy & Thought-Leadership at Black Management Forum
Today at 10:45
Covid-19 How to use our creidt Life Insurance
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Caroline Da Silva - Deputy Executive for Regulatory Policy at the FSCA at Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA)
Today at 11:05
World of Work: Restoring humanity and civility to the workplace
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Dr Ngao Motsei - Lecturer at GIBS and Founder of Leadership Emporium, a Leadership Boutique consulting organization
Today at 11:05
Closing the Gap by Prof Marwala
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof. Tshilidzi Marwala
Today at 11:32
Young Listener starts new market in Pineland
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Julia Slade - Young Entrepreneur-Pinelands Market
Today at 11:35
Health and Wellness: Using gardening as a form of therapy
The Clement Manyathela Show
Guests
Gundula Deutschlander - Master Gardener at Babylonstoren and Garden Day ambassador
Today at 11:45
Ad feature with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 12:15
Students can't pay extra for tuition and housing because academic year ends in 2021, govt rules - Nsfas responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Randall Carolissen
Dr Randall Carolissen
Today at 12:23
National Shelter Movement South Africa (NSMSA) is concerned that the draft Victim Support Services (VSS) Bill, released for public comment by the Department of Social Development (DSD), will overburden already-stressed women’s shelter services.
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bernadine Bachar - Chair at Western Cape Women’s Shelter Movement
Today at 12:27
Cosatu March preview
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Bheki Ntshalintshali - at Secretary-General Cosatu
Today at 12:37
State to lease more land to emerging farmers - PLAAS on the impact
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nkanyiso Gumede - Researcher at Institute for Poverty, Land and Agrarian Studies
Today at 12:40
District Six (land claims) court ruling deals minister third blow - D6WC responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nicki van't Riet
Today at 12:45
Africa Report with JJ Cornish
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
Today at 12:52
Fundudzi report: axed csa boss thabang moroe failed in number of areas
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Telford Vice- Cricket Writer
Today at 19:08
Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Andy Rice - Branding and Advertising Expert at ...
Today at 19:18
Africa Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Adetunji Omotola - Independent African Analyst at ...
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Investment School
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nerina Visser - Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA
Latest Local
Saftu and Cosatu join forces for mass national strike Saftu general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi says protest will only have 500 people because of the lockdown regulations. 5 October 2020 5:08 PM
'Khanyile was a committed person and always conducted himself as a professional' Sedibeng mayor Busisiwe Modisakeng has described Stanley Khanyile as a humble person and does not know who would want to kill him... 5 October 2020 3:26 PM
'We will strike until Gautrain operator meets our demands,' says Numsa Spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola says union seeks an 8% salary hike, Bombela Operating Company is imposing a 4% increase. 5 October 2020 1:58 PM
View all Local
Its all systems go for Wednesday Cosatu national strike - Bheki Ntshalintshali The general secretary says he hopes that workers will heed the call and stay at home in protest. 6 October 2020 7:30 AM
Former KZN top cop hands herself over to police over World Cup tender corruption NPA spokesperson Sipho Ngwema reflects on Mmamonnye Ngobeni and a police captain handing themselves over to the authorities. 5 October 2020 12:51 PM
Numsa open to wage negotiations with Gautrain management as strike begins Numsa's Phakamile Hlubi-Majola and Bombela Concession Company's Kesagee Nayager reflect on the protest over pay increase. 5 October 2020 8:02 AM
View all Politics
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Millions of South Africans aren't aware they have credit life insurance cover Over a quarter of credit life insurance policy holders have no idea they're paying for that protection, reports Wendy Knowler. 1 October 2020 7:38 PM
Govt to offer 500,000+ hectares of remaining state-owned farm land for lease Land equating to 896 farms will become available in the next two weeks. But is this really land reform, asks Bruce Whitfield. 1 October 2020 7:34 PM
View all Business
702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to! 702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing. 1 October 2020 12:24 PM
International travel regulations: 'Complexity, complexity and more complexity!' Govt publishes list of high risk countries after mistakes made at the press briefing. Flight Centre's Andrew Stark responds. 30 September 2020 8:51 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA forensic report raises more questions, says cricket writer Stuart Hess According to Stuart Hess, the summary makes it clear that the Cricket SA board had some awful oversight over the executive. 5 October 2020 5:05 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns sign Kermit Erasmus, Grant Margerman and Jody February Kermit Erasmus, Jody February and Grant Margeman have joined the Brazilians from Cape Town City, Ajax Cape Town and Cape Umoya ahe... 5 October 2020 2:14 PM
Another PSL team gets new boss EWN reporter says businessman Sandile Zungu has officially acquired 100% of the KwaZulu-Natal outfit. 2 October 2020 2:29 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Crematorium staff member stops sons from comforting mom at dad's funeral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Man builds handmade train during lockdown Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2020 8:32 AM
[WATCH] What do you do for a living? I am married why? Response goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 6 October 2020 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
I love economics. It’s part of me - Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) Kevin Lings (Chief Economist, Stanlib) opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 September 2020 8:12 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Other People's Money: Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA

Other People's Money: Pali Lehohla, former Statistician-General of SA and former head of Stats SA

5 October 2020 8:07 PM

Guest: Dr Pali Lehohla


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Business Book: Ten Years to Midnight: Four Urgent Global Crises and Their Strategic Solutions', by Blair Sheppard

5 October 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Ian Mann | Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Moving on from the idea of a green economy to a five colour economy

5 October 2020 7:22 PM

Guest: Bronwyn Williams | Trend Translator and Future Finance Specialist at Flux Trends

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The story behind local startup Oyi, a business that provides a savings card that can only be used for medical expenses

5 October 2020 7:09 PM

Guest: Tami Ngalo | CEO at oyi Medical Card - one of AlphaCode Incubate winners 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

PwC South Africa looks into the changing role of teachers

5 October 2020 6:55 PM

Guest: Roshan Ramdhany | Education Industry Leader at PwC

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

5 October 2020 6:36 PM

Guest: Arthur Karas | Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTBS preview and implication of tax collection shortfall

5 October 2020 6:27 PM

Guest: Kevin Lings/ Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom releases the full Wim Trengove Report

5 October 2020 6:21 PM

Guest: Chris Yelland | Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Friday File - The Gin Box... a subscription service

2 October 2020 6:56 PM

Jean  Buckham  | Founder  at The Gin Box

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

2 October 2020 6:34 PM

Guest: Andrew Bryson | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Its all systems go for Wednesday Cosatu national strike - Bheki Ntshalintshali

Politics

Numsa open to wage negotiations with Gautrain management as strike begins

Local Politics

CSA forensic report raises more questions, says cricket writer Stuart Hess

Sport

EWN Highlights

Myeni did Zuma’s bidding at Eskom while SAA chair, Zondo told

6 October 2020 8:02 AM

Rain persists, flood warnings issued in Gauteng

6 October 2020 7:45 AM

NPA to continue seizing accused assets in FS asbestos corruption case

6 October 2020 7:26 AM

