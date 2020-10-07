Market Commentary

Guest: Chris Steward | Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Guest: Mark Sham | Founder and CEO at Suits & SneakersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wendy Knowler | Correspondent at Consumer TalkLISTEN TO PODCAST
There are many aspects to this subject and I am only mentioning the basic principles rather than the specific benefits or drawbacks of the platforms and companies mentioned.
Consider this as a business bedtime story instead. It has heroes and villains, dramatic events and an ending that while not a fairy tale ending might not be a bad one either.
A reference was made about the arrest of John McAfee. The reports of wrongdoing are allegations and have not been proved as yet.
Guest: Colin Cullis | Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show
image credit: 123rf.com
Guest: Elmar Conradie | CEO at FlysafairLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gidon Novick | Founder at Lucid VenturesLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dewald van Rensburg | Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative JournalismLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nerina Visser | Strategist and Advisor at ETF SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Adetunji Omotola | Independent African AnalystLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST