FlySafair adds capacity in the face of growing demand with the arrival of a new aircraft

Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Clarifying travel laws for passenegers and airlines
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Ayanda Allie Paine - Department of Transport Minister.
Today at 10:08
International news Deutsche Welle Bonn
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Talking Tech with Jan
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Senior Journalist at MyBroadband.co.za
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Don't opt for a Kulula/BA airfare refund - you'll get a few cents for every Rand Those opting for refunds end up on Comair's list of creditors. Rather retain the value of your flight booking says Wendy Knowler.... 7 October 2020 8:29 PM
Launch for SA's 'brand-new airline' on track, winning name to be announced soon Kulula creator Gidon Novick gives an update on the new customer-centered airline taking to the skies before the end of 2020. 7 October 2020 7:33 PM
Tshwane residents left without water after pipe bursts Administrator responsible for infrastructure Lefadi Makibinyane says the pipe burst was caused by soil vibrations. 7 October 2020 4:40 PM
View all Local
'After former VBS CFO's conviction, they'll go after the politicians soon' Phillip Truter will serve seven years in jail after turning state witness. Journo Dewald van Rensburg has the VBS inside story. 7 October 2020 6:53 PM
Poor economy, corruption, GBV and wages dominate as labour federations protest Members of South Africa's four main labour federations took to the streets on Wednesday as part of a historic nationwide strike.... 7 October 2020 1:02 PM
Magashule will cooperate should there be warrant out for his arrest - Lawyer The ANC secretary-general's lawyer Victor Nkhwashu says his client has not been formally informed about the alleged warrant. 7 October 2020 7:56 AM
View all Politics
A business bedtime story about Robinhood New investment platforms are making it easy and cheap to invest, what could go wrong? 7 October 2020 7:15 PM
'Statistics reveal difficult stories. I wish politicians could see what I see' Former Statistician-General Dr Pali Lehohla on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 7 October 2020 3:10 PM
Prescribed assets: Magda Wierzycka (CEO, Sygnia) accusses IRR of bullying her "What the IRR is doing is not in the best interest of the savers of SA," Wierzycka told The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield. 7 October 2020 12:27 PM
View all Business
You can identify a child who has learning difficulty at an early age - expert Clinical psychologist Kalie Naidoo says parents may recognise their children may be dyslexic at the age of four and five. 6 October 2020 4:01 PM
No money for medical aid? Oyi aims to make private healthcare more accessible "If you don’t have R70 for Corenza, your next port of call is to queue at the public clinic," says Tami Ngalo (Oyi Medical Card). 6 October 2020 10:47 AM
702 has tweaked its offering - and this is what you have to look forward to! 702 Presenters share their excitement for the new look and positioning by revealing show features they are introducing. 1 October 2020 12:24 PM
View all Lifestyle
Noko Matlou on signing with Eibar: I’ve worked hard, I deserve it Noko Matlou, the Banyana Banyana midfielder and Maindies player, has urged people to never give up on their dreams after signing w... 6 October 2020 6:36 PM
CSA forensic report raises more questions, says cricket writer Stuart Hess According to Stuart Hess, the summary makes it clear that the Cricket SA board had some awful oversight over the executive. 5 October 2020 5:05 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns sign Kermit Erasmus, Grant Margerman and Jody February Kermit Erasmus, Jody February and Grant Margeman have joined the Brazilians from Cape Town City, Ajax Cape Town and Cape Umoya ahe... 5 October 2020 2:14 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Window cleaners left dangling in air after platform collapses Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2020 8:41 AM
[WATCH] Boy's brutal answer to Maths question leaves us in stitches Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2020 8:40 AM
[WATCH] Driver throws bumper at another driver during race goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 7 October 2020 8:39 AM
View all Entertainment
US President Donald Trump tests positive for the coronavirus Early on Friday the US president said he and his wife, first lady Melania had tested positive for the coronavirus. 2 October 2020 7:19 AM
How SA octopus doccie could help boost marine conservation and aquarium's work My Octopus Teacher connecting 'non-ocean' people to nature says Maryke Musson (CEO, Two Oceans Aquarium Education Foundation). 16 September 2020 6:27 PM
UPDATE: SA recovery rate reaches 88.9% The number of national recoveries so far is 573,003, which translates to a recovery rate of 88.9%. Gauteng has 189,208 recoveries. 11 September 2020 6:53 AM
View all World
Long-term investment case for property in Africa remains intact There’ll be many opportunities for frontier investors in the coming years, says Absa's Somaya Joshua. 24 September 2020 1:38 PM
Demand for commodities used in lowering carbon emissions will certainly increase There’s an inevitability to it – these commodities (such as vanadium, if the tech improves) have a bright future ahead of them. 18 September 2020 12:06 PM
Resource firms and funders are increasingly transparent about carbon emissions The Paris Agreement forces companies and lenders to be responsible and to consider the climate in their operations. 16 September 2020 3:38 PM
View all Africa
Tributes pour in for SA advertising legend Brian Searle-Tripp VW's David Kramer ads, the Lion Match campaign - Brian's team created a new wave of South African advertising, says Andy Rice. 6 October 2020 8:57 PM
Why renew a driver's license every five years? Extend it to ten years says Outa Even before the pandemic it was clear the authorities struggle to cope with demand for license renewals says Wayne Duvenage. 1 October 2020 8:20 PM
Just choose Tencent! – this and other investment tips from David Shapiro Veteran stockbroker David Shapiro schools The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield on investing post-Covid and into the next few years. 30 September 2020 3:15 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
FlySafair adds capacity in the face of growing demand with the arrival of a new aircraft

FlySafair adds capacity in the face of growing demand with the arrival of a new aircraft

7 October 2020 7:06 PM

Guest: Elmar Conradie | CEO at Flysafair


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Shapeshifter - Mark Sham from Suits & Sneakers

7 October 2020 8:14 PM

Guest: Mark Sham | Founder and CEO at Suits & Sneakers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja - Comair on ticket refunds

7 October 2020 7:33 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler | Correspondent  at Consumer Talk 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

A business bedtime story about Robinhood

7 October 2020 7:24 PM

There are many aspects to this subject and I am only mentioning the basic principles rather than the specific benefits or drawbacks of the platforms and companies mentioned. 

Consider this as a business bedtime story instead. It has heroes and villains, dramatic events and an ending that while not a fairy tale ending might not be a bad one either.

A reference was made about the arrest of John McAfee. The reports of wrongdoing are allegations and have not been proved as yet.

Guest: Colin Cullis | Business Unusual Correspondent  at Money Show

image credit: 123rf.com

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

An update on the new yet to be named airline

7 October 2020 7:01 PM

Guest: Gidon  Novick | Founder at Lucid Ventures

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

7 October 2020 6:36 PM

Guest: Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Former VBS CFO pleads guilty and plans to help the state with investigations

7 October 2020 6:31 PM

Guest: Dewald  van Rensburg  | Investigative Journalist  at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Investment School - SA Inc – how can I invest in it (e.g. via ETFs), rather than just the value proposition for investing locally at this stage

6 October 2020 8:11 PM

Guest: Nerina Visser | Strategist and Advisor at ETF SA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

6 October 2020 7:35 PM

Guest: Adetunji Omotola | Independent  African Analyst

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

6 October 2020 7:27 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

NPA applauds former VBS finance chief as he gets 10 years after plea agreement

Local

Poor economy, corruption, GBV and wages dominate as labour federations protest

Politics

Minister Cele says Senekal incidents undermine the rule of law, demands arrests

Local

EWN Highlights

Pandemic could push 115 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: World Bank

7 October 2020 8:13 PM

EWN Weather Watch: More thundershowers on the cards for Gauteng

7 October 2020 7:55 PM

Public servants demand govt honour 2018 wage increase agreement

7 October 2020 7:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA