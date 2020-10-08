US election heats up. A pink-eye and fly steal the US VP debate show and Covid-19 in the White House dominates magazine covers

There are many aspects to this subject and I am only mentioning the basic principles rather than the specific benefits or drawbacks of the platforms and companies mentioned.



Consider this as a business bedtime story instead. It has heroes and villains, dramatic events and an ending that while not a fairy tale ending might not be a bad one either.



A reference was made about the arrest of John McAfee. The reports of wrongdoing are allegations and have not been proved as yet.



Guest: Colin Cullis | Business Unusual Correspondent at Money Show



image credit: 123rf.com

arrow_forward