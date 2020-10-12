Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

Guest: Siboniso Nxumalo/ Head of Old Mutual Equities at Old Mutual Investment Group
Bruce Whitfield interviews ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba about his attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.).LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Herman Mashaba/ President and founder of Action SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Mike Abel (author of "Willing & Abel: Lessons from a decade in crisis") on how to build a business when the economy is shot.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rodney Governder/ Associate Director at pwc
David Frost/ CEO at Satsa, the representative body of inbound tourism to South Africa
Guest: Siya Kolisi/ Springbok CaptainLISTEN TO PODCAST
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bulelwa Mabasa, a member of the President's Land Reform Advisory Panel.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Can government implement? Bruce Whitfield interviews Adrian Saville (Cannon Asset Managers) and Cas Coovadia (Business Unity SA).LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lexi Bird | Founder at Ma MereLISTEN TO PODCAST
David Peacock | ... at Sanlam Private WealthLISTEN TO PODCAST