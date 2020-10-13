Youth Employment Service (YES) creates 40 000 jobs

Breakfast with Bongani Bingwa
06:00 - 09:00
702 FYI
Today at 06:25
New South Wales continues to roll out more cameras to spot use of mobile phones by drivers
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Peter Khoury - Head of Media at National Roads and Motorists Association (Australia)
Guests
Peter Khoury - Head of Media at National Roads and Motorists Association (Australia)
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday: kit out your ride and start wandering
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kurt Brunner - from 4X4 Megaworld
Guests
Kurt Brunner - from 4X4 Megaworld
Today at 06:55
Repeat offenders create false crime picture
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Betzi Pierce - Nicro Operations Director
Guests
Betzi Pierce - Nicro Operations Director
Today at 07:07
New-look land expropriation bill explained
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Elmien du Plessis
Guests
Prof Elmien du Plessis
Today at 07:20
Private school learners warned to stop partying
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Karen van Kets
Guests
Dr Karen van Kets
Today at 07:38
The tragic case of little Diego Booysen
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Guests
Shamiela Fisher
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : What became of social cohesion?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jan Bosman - Chief Secretary at Afrikanerbond
Stanley Henkeman - Executive Director at Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (Ijr)
Prof Thuli Madonsela
Guests
Jan Bosman - Chief Secretary at Afrikanerbond
Stanley Henkeman - Executive Director at Institute For Justice And Reconciliation (Ijr)
Prof Thuli Madonsela
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Provincial Tourism and Economic update with MEC David Maynier
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Guests
David Maynier - at Western Cape MEC for Economic Affairs
Today at 10:33
Corner Office
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dean Kowarski - CEO at Real Foods Group
Guests
Dean Kowarski - CEO at Real Foods Group
Today at 11:05
How to deal with Privacy concerns people have when it comes to artificial intelligence
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Andrew Bourne
Guests
Andrew Bourne
Today at 11:45
Trendspotting with Chantell Ilbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Guests
Chantell Illbury - Head of Strategy at Mind f a Fox at Mind of a Fox
Today at 18:20
ZOOM: Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Guests
Chris Steward - Portfolio Manager at Ninety One
Today at 19:08
SKYPE: Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Guests
Colin Cullis - Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting
Today at 19:19
SKYPE: Consumer Ninja : New renewable power will need new reliable batteries
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Guests
Wendy Knowler - Correspondent at Consumer Talk
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Shapeshifter Absa Home Loans' former MD disrupts the market
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tim Akinnusi - Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket
Guests
Tim Akinnusi - Co-founder & CEO at MortgageMarket
