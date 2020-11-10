Market Commentary

Guest: Wayne McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments at First National Bank |
Guest: Peter Armitage | CEO at Anchor CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lebogang Mosiane | COO at Kagiso CapitalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Neville Mandimika | Africa Strategist at Rand Merchant BankLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jacko Maree/ Presidents's special Investment Envoy and Chairman of council at St Andrew's CollegeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wayne McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments at First NationalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Hendrik Du Toit/ CEO at Ninety OneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Adrian Gore/ Founder and Group chief Executive officer at Discovery LimitedLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dorah Sithole | Former Food Editor at True Love MagazineLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ian Mann | Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business ConsultantsLISTEN TO PODCAST