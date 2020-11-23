Prosus begins the biggest share buyback in JSE history — about R80bn

The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:40
Experts divided over extra 5% marks
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mary Metcalfe, PILO, and Senior Research Associate, University of Johannesburg.
125
Today at 15:50
National Epilepsy Awareness Month:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Vanmala Naidoo
Today at 16:10
The 2020 deadline of the Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Hopolang Selebalo, Head of Research at EE
Today at 16:20
SASI’s survival guide for Black Friday week-end
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambir, Acting CEO: South African Savings Institute
Today at 16:40
[Property Feature] First time home buyers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Esteani Marx, Head of Real Estate at Lightstone
Today at 16:50
#PromisesPromises: Spotlight on PRASA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Shaun Stanford
Today at 17:10
Western Cape facing risk of Covid curbs
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Nomafrench Mbombo - MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government
Today at 17:20
EWN: MABUZA Q N A
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 17:53
Role of Crime intelligence when it comes to truck attacks
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Martin Ewi
Today at 18:09
EOH and the State Capture episode
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: ASISA blocks offshore investments, according to Sygnia
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Magda Wierzycka - CEO at Sygnia Group
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
