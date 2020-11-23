SA retailers war over home delivery service heats up with the of Woolies Dash

Streaming issues? Report here
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 15:40
Experts divided over extra 5% marks
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mary Metcalfe, PILO, and Senior Research Associate, University of Johannesburg.
Today at 15:50
National Epilepsy Awareness Month:
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Vanmala Naidoo
Today at 16:10
The 2020 deadline of the Norms and Standards for Public School Infrastructure
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Hopolang Selebalo, Head of Research at EE
Today at 16:20
SASI's survival guide for Black Friday week-end
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Gerald Mwandiambir, Acting CEO: South African Savings Institute
Today at 16:40
[Property Feature] First time home buyers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Esteani Marx, Head of Real Estate at Lightstone
Today at 16:50
#PromisesPromises: Spotlight on PRASA
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Shaun Stanford
Today at 17:10
Western Cape facing risk of Covid curbs
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Nomafrench Mbombo - MEC for Health at Western Cape - Government
Today at 17:20
EWN: MABUZA Q N A
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Babalo Ndenze, EWN Parliamentary Corespondent.
Today at 17:53
Role of Crime intelligence when it comes to truck attacks
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Martin Ewi
Today at 18:09
EOH and the State Capture episode
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stephen Van Coller - CEO at EOH
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Rudi van der Merwe - Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: ASISA blocks offshore investments, according to Sygnia
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Magda Wierzycka - CEO at Sygnia Group
Today at 19:18
ZOOM Small Business Focus
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Pavlo Phitidis - Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator
Today at 19:33
ZOOM: Personal Finance
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Warren Ingram - Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital
The John Perlman Show
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Makhaya Ntini: I played cricket because I love it In this episode of Hanging out with Clement, Makhaya Ntini talks about his childhood, career and challenges in the Proteas. 26 November 2020 10:21 AM
Absa, Discovery Bank come out tops for resolving customer complaints The Banking Services Ombud's awards for 2020 went to one of the 'Big Five' and one of the smaller banks, reports Wendy Knowler. 25 November 2020 9:15 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa faces motion of no confidence, PP faces fitness to hold office panel Parliament Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo unpacks the two matters involving the president and the Public Protector. 26 November 2020 1:06 PM
Mkhwebane wants ConCourt to review High Court ruling on CR17 funding matter Newzroom Afrika reporter Ziyanda Ngcobo reflects on why this matter was brought by the Public Protector to the ConCourt. 26 November 2020 12:46 PM
Geoff Makhubo worked more for Guptas than he did for City of Joburg - Mashaba Action SA president and former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba weighs in on current mayor being implicated in alleged corruption. 26 November 2020 7:41 AM
View all Politics
The cows are coming to save us The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine. 25 November 2020 7:15 PM
October's 3.3% inflation high: Meat prices won't drop in time for festive feasts Those Christmas braais and roasts are going to cost you. Bruce Whitfield interviews agricultural economist Paul Makube (FNB). 25 November 2020 6:58 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
View all Business
20 liberating habits to break your limiting ones, by Pepe Marais The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pepe Marais about his new book, "20 Habits That Break Habits". 23 November 2020 8:07 PM
Woolworths announces 'Woolies Dash' to take on Checkers' wildly popular Sixty60 Better late than never. Woolies now has its very own "home deliveries within an hour" service, says Evan Walker (36ONE). 23 November 2020 8:04 PM
'I could've spent years in misery as an actor who never got leading roles' William Kentridge says failure is a subject close to him and one has to make a space in which doubt can float. 20 November 2020 7:45 PM
View all Lifestyle
[BREAKING] Soccer legend Diego Maradona passes away The former Argentina attacking midfielder suffered a heart attack at his home in Buenos Aires. 25 November 2020 7:11 PM
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Anele Ngcongca passes away The soccer player was involved in a car accident in KwaZulu- Natal on Monday morning. 23 November 2020 10:00 AM
Three South African cricket players isolated after one contracted COVID-19 CSA director of cricket Graeme Smith says the trio will be tested again in a few days. 19 November 2020 2:56 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man saving puppy from alligator's jaws goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2020 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Ryan Reynolds sends heartfelt birthday message to boy living in new city Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 26 November 2020 8:31 AM
Trevor Noah to host 63rd Grammy Awards Blogger and entertainment commentator Phil Mphela gives us details about the announcement and nominations. 25 November 2020 2:00 PM
View all Entertainment
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
'I can't accept the results,' Trump tells Chair of House Republican Conference Liz Cheney has urged the US president to respect 'the sanctity of our electoral process' if he can't prove his voter fraud claims. 22 November 2020 2:18 PM
View all World
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
Bushiri will return to SA once he is sure of his safety and security - Lawyer According to Human Rights Lawyer Chrispine Sibande, South Africa and Malawi have a 1972 extradition treaty. 19 November 2020 1:43 PM
'Bushiris to appear in Lilongwe court this afternoon,' says Malawian journalist Daniel Mababa says they have independently confirmed that the preacher and his wife were not on the presidential jet. 18 November 2020 12:52 PM
View all Africa
'UIF has significant assets' although Nxesi warns of collapse if Ters extended Ters should be extended further says B4SA's Robert Legh. But the Labour Minister is worried about ordinary UIF beneficiaries. 24 November 2020 6:52 PM
Make your retirement savings last longer Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram on ensuring you don't run out of money before you run out of life. 13 November 2020 11:34 AM
Marmite applies classic 'love it or hate it' line to those early Christmas ads Marmite's latest campaign features a retching elf! The brand's courage earns it a hero rating from advertising expert Andy Rice. 11 November 2020 7:18 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of The Money Show
SA retailers war over home delivery service heats up with the of Woolies Dash

SA retailers war over home delivery service heats up with the of Woolies Dash

23 November 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Evan Walker | Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management.


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Shapeshifter Chantal Sombonos-Van Tonder, Chicken Licken's MD

25 November 2020 8:03 PM

Chantal Sombonos-van Tonder | MD at Chicken Licken

LISTEN TO PODCAST

Consumer Ninja Talks Banks

25 November 2020 7:39 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler 

LISTEN TO PODCAST

The cows are coming to save us

25 November 2020 7:35 PM

The headline relates to vaccine origins, this is about how close we are to a Covid-19 vaccine.

The word vaccine comes from the Latin word for cow. Edward Jenner created the first vaccine using the less harmful pox virus that infected cows to infect humans and so allow them to become immune to an infection from the more serious and often deadly human version of smallpox. 

He did this in a way that would horrify us today. By first infecting a young boy with cowpox he waited for him to develop the infection and then once recovered infected him with smallpox. Thankfully the boy resisted the infection. He did it to 22 more people before publishing the results of his vaccinations. That was in 1798, it would take until 1977 and a significant global effort before the World Health Organisation (WHO) could declare in 1980 that smallpox had been eradicated. 

Read the article

image credit: Kateryna Kon

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African 'tequila', made from agave in the Karoo becomes a world wide hit

25 November 2020 7:02 PM

Sarah Kennan | Founder at La Leona (Tequila

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What the National Treasury's slash of public service wage bill means for unions?

25 November 2020 7:00 PM

Imraan  Mohamed  | Director  at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr’s (CDH) employment practice 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

25 November 2020 6:39 PM

Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

consumer inflation accelerates in October to its highest rate since March (Voice Notes & Economist)

25 November 2020 6:28 PM

Paul Makube | Senior Agricultural Economist  at FNB | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Investment School - Investing for your children part 2

24 November 2020 8:04 PM

Guest: Nerina Visser

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Investment School - Investing for your children

24 November 2020 7:58 PM

Guest: Rick  Martin  | CFO at Satrix

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

24 November 2020 7:35 PM

Chris Bishop | Founding Editor  at Billionaire Tomorrow 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Ramaphosa faces motion of no confidence, PP faces fitness to hold office panel

Politics

Mkhwebane wants ConCourt to review High Court ruling on CR17 funding matter

Politics

Geoff Makhubo worked more for Guptas than he did for City of Joburg - Mashaba

Politics

EWN Highlights

COVID-19 has seen fewer people diagnosed with HIV, UNAIDS new report states

26 November 2020 3:24 PM

An uphill battle: Mkhwebane tries to defend appeal on CR17 report judgment

26 November 2020 3:06 PM

Husband wanted after family axe murder in Eastern Cape

26 November 2020 1:57 PM

