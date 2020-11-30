Comair CEO Wrenelle Stander resigns and Glenn Orsmond makes a return to Comair.

The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:33
Latest on Covid restrictions from the Western Cape Govt
Today with Kieno Kammies
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
125
Today at 11:05
Across the Desk: Soulful Sunday edition
The Clement Manyathela Show
Nonn Botha - Soulful Sunday and Solid Gold weekend presenter at CapeTalk
Kenny Maistry
Paul Mtirara
125
Today at 11:05
Tech Talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
125
Today at 11:32
Redbushed Fine Foods and Beverages
Today with Kieno Kammies
Andre Strydom - Owner: RedBushed Fine Foods & Beverages
125
Today at 11:45
Ocean Hub africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Alexis Grosskopf - Chief Operations Officer and centre manager at French South African Tech Labs
125
Today at 12:07
Winde's digicon
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Kaylynn Palm - Reporter at EWN
125
Today at 12:10
What's the City of Cape Town's festive safety plan for December?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Richard Bosman - Executive director of safety and security at City Of Cape Town
125
Today at 12:23
Commission on Narcotic Drugs at the UN in Vienna has removed Cannabis from Schedule IV International conventions - SANPUD responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Shaun Shelly
125
Today at 12:27
Support for ATM’s Ramaphosa no-confidence motion looking thin
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Gaye Davis - EWN Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
125
Today at 12:37
SAHPRA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 12:40
SALGA crossing
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Ray White
125
Today at 12:45
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Tshego Modisane - Entertainment Update at Talk Radio 702
125
Today at 12:52
11 Trends for 2021 - "Zoomsday" Predictions
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Marion Salzman
125
Today at 15:40
Women of South Africa to march for economic inclusion
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Dr Sibongile Vilakazi, Member of WoSA
125
