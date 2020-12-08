South Africa's largest cement producer PPC sees an increase in first 6 half interim results

Streaming issues? Report here
Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020 Azania Mosaka 1500 x 1500 2020
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Zolani Mahola
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Zolani Mahola - at Musician
Today at 15:16
Naptosa reacts to rewriting of leaked exam papers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Today at 15:20
COSAS Reaction on matric's rewriting decision
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Douglas Ngobeni - COSAS National Spokesperson
Today at 15:40
Toys for Joy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Major Rosanna Ntshangase
Today at 15:50
EWN: Mogoeng tables annual report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Today at 16:20
JPSA Concerns on RTMC threatens motorists with unlawful arrest
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Howard Dembovsky
Today at 16:40
ABSA funds We Think Code to train software developers who will assist SMMEs
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode
Today at 16:50
HSRC conducts survey on spread of Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Today at 17:10
Umalusi reaction on Matric Re-write judgement
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Mafu Rakometsi - Umalusi CEO
Today at 17:45
Minister of Energy's performnce contract
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 18:09
Big shakeup announced for SA's automotive sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Filum Ho - CEO at Autoboys, and the Vice-Chair of the Right to Repair movement
Today at 18:13
Corporate art, is it an investment or not ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stefan Hundt - Art Curator at Sanlam Group
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File: von Geusau chocolates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard von Geusau
No Items to show
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Judges shouldn't be the subject of the news - Judges Matter campaign Judges Matter campaign coordinator Alison Tilley says they have always been concerned with judges making public statements. 11 December 2020 1:09 PM
SA first 3D global virtual school takes online learning to next level Iva Global School founder and CEO John Luis reflects on how the school works and how it is different from normal schools. 11 December 2020 7:50 AM
Concern as 8,166 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths recorded across SA The health ministry has also confirmed that 173 more people have died from the virus pushing the death toll to 22,747. 11 December 2020 6:20 AM
View all Local
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience' The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak. 9 December 2020 7:12 PM
'Unemployment, abuse of power and greed are major drivers for corruption in SA' Corruption Watch stakeholder and campaigns head Kavisha Pillay reflects on a report about corruption in South Africa. 9 December 2020 12:40 PM
'Ingonyama Trust lease agreement undermine customary rights to land people have' Cosac executive secretary Lawson Naidoo reflects on why several rights group are taking the Trust to court. 9 December 2020 7:31 AM
View all Politics
Transporting Covid-19 vaccine: We can keep it cold with helium says SA producer Renergen's patenting an aluminium box that would use liquid helium to keep a vaccine at the required temperature for 30 days. 10 December 2020 9:07 PM
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory' Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 December 2020 8:21 PM
The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability' As usual, Eskom's statement seems contradictory. Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tries to explain the state of the grid. 10 December 2020 8:01 PM
View all Business
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan) Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield. 8 December 2020 7:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
Pitso Mosimane bags second CAF Champions League title A late goal from Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy gave Al Ahly a dramatic 2-1 victory over Zamalek in Cairo. 28 November 2020 8:47 AM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Boy's soccer commentating skills leaves everyone intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 December 2020 8:37 AM
[WATCH] Students surprise teacher with thank you messages in Zoom class Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 11 December 2020 8:36 AM
[WATCH] News anchor wears glasses on-air to boost daughter's confidence Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 December 2020 9:47 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
View all World
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
Take heart – African financial markets are innovating, the pandemic shows Covid-19 shows how African financial markets have developed since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis, says George Asante (Absa). 24 November 2020 11:35 AM
View all Africa
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
South Africa's largest cement producer PPC sees an increase in first 6 half interim results

South Africa's largest cement producer PPC sees an increase in first 6 half interim results

8 December 2020 6:51 PM

Guest: Roland Van Wijinen/ PPC's CEO 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Personal Finance: Should we review our position on Bitcoin?

10 December 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus

10 December 2020 7:31 PM

Guest: Zuko Tisani, Founder of Legazy Technology Conferencing

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African workers set for 5% rise in wage in 2021

10 December 2020 7:16 PM

Guest: Melanie Trollip | Director: Talent & Reward South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's helium producer, Renergen has solved a major logistics headache with Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

10 December 2020 7:04 PM

Guest: Stefano Marani | CEO at Renergen

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The prospects of loadshedding

10 December 2020 6:51 PM

Guest: Sikonathi Mantshantsha | National Spokesperson at Eskom

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

10 December 2020 6:44 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Solidarity Fund update: R327 millon earmarked to join W.H.O

10 December 2020 6:29 PM

Guest: Dr Adrian Enthoven | Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Discovery changes its Bank's leadership. Barry Hore is replaced by Hylton Kallner

10 December 2020 6:15 PM

Guest: Adrian Gore | Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited|

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Shapeshifter : Boniswa Pezisa, Net#work BBDO’s CEO

9 December 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Boniswa  Pezisa | CEO at Net#work BBDO

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Ninja

9 December 2020 7:37 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability'

Business Local

Concern as 8,166 new COVID-19 cases and 173 more deaths recorded across SA

Local

Judges shouldn't be the subject of the news - Judges Matter campaign

Local

EWN Highlights

Parliament finds 16 EFF MPs guilty of misconduct for disrupting Gordhan speech

11 December 2020 2:01 PM

McKinsey’s Weiss confirms Regiments contract cancelled due to BEE noncompliance

11 December 2020 1:50 PM

Police on hunt for gunmen after Pretoria taxi rank shooting

11 December 2020 1:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA