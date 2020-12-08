Wagyu SA ribeye meat achieves the highest marbling score ever in the country

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute
Studio Line
Contact
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
info
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Today at 14:35
702 Unplugged - Zolani Mahola
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Zolani Mahola - at Musician
Guests
Zolani Mahola - at Musician
125
Today at 15:16
Naptosa reacts to rewriting of leaked exam papers
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
Guests
Basil Manuel - Executive Director at National Professional Teachers Organisation Of South Africa (Naptosa)
125
Today at 15:20
COSAS Reaction on matric's rewriting decision
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Douglas Ngobeni - COSAS National Spokesperson
Guests
Douglas Ngobeni - COSAS National Spokesperson
125
Today at 15:40
Toys for Joy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Major Rosanna Ntshangase
Guests
Major Rosanna Ntshangase
125
Today at 15:50
EWN: Mogoeng tables annual report
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - Senior Political Reporter at EWN
125
Today at 16:20
JPSA Concerns on RTMC threatens motorists with unlawful arrest
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Howard Dembovsky
Guests
Howard Dembovsky
125
Today at 16:40
ABSA funds We Think Code to train software developers who will assist SMMEs
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode
Guests
Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode
125
Today at 16:50
HSRC conducts survey on spread of Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
125
Today at 17:10
Umalusi reaction on Matric Re-write judgement
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Mafu Rakometsi - Umalusi CEO
Guests
Dr Mafu Rakometsi - Umalusi CEO
125
Today at 17:45
Minister of Energy's performnce contract
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
125
Today at 18:09
Big shakeup announced for SA's automotive sector
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Filum Ho - CEO at Autoboys, and the Vice-Chair of the Right to Repair movement
Guests
Filum Ho - CEO at Autoboys, and the Vice-Chair of the Right to Repair movement
125
Today at 18:13
Corporate art, is it an investment or not ?
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Stefan Hundt - Art Curator at Sanlam Group
Guests
Stefan Hundt - Art Curator at Sanlam Group
125
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
Guests
Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth
125
Today at 18:38
Friday File: von Geusau chocolates
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Richard von Geusau
Guests
Richard von Geusau
125
No Items to show
OnAir
filetime
status
Up Next: The John Perlman Show
See full line-up