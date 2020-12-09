IDC's former CEO heads SAA new interim board

Streaming issues? Report here
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 14:40
Covid-19 Testing for the purpose of Travel.
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Kim Taylor - Customer Experience Director at Flight Centre
Today at 14:50
Music with Lethabo Mokheti
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Lethabo Mokheti
Today at 15:10
EWN: Eskom's interim results
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kgomotso Modise
Today at 15:16
Eastern Cape wants to close beaches and parks over the festive season
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha
Today at 15:50
Poor data capturing prevents proper tracking of pupils through the school system
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Merle Mansfield, Programme Director of the Zero Dropout Campaign
Today at 16:10
Oil refinery blast is one more reason South Africa should take industrial risks seriously
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Llewellyn Leonard - Professor Environmental Science at UNISA
Today at 16:40
Alcohol industry interventions for Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Patricia Pillay
Today at 17:10
Make state capture-linked companies pay reparations for damaging SA's economy
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Iraj Abedian
Today at 17:20
Electoral college to cast their votes for the new president
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Simon Marks, US Correspondent
Today at 18:08
Eskom fighting to retrieve stolen funds and loadshedding during a festive season
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
André de Ruyter - Group CEO at Eskom
Today at 18:12
The odds of contracting Covid-19 versus ....
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Johan Ferreira - Senior Lecture in Statistics at University of Pretoria
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group
Today at 19:19
Business Book feature - Top 5 Business Books of 2020
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Ian Mann - Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants
The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
'We can't force people to wear masks at beaches, so closing them saves lives' Spokesperson Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha explains different measures taken by province to mitigate against the virus. 14 December 2020 12:42 PM
Health officials alerted about fake covid-19 certficates - Minister Motsoaledi Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsaoledi gives updates on their visit to Home Affairs offices across the country. 14 December 2020 12:07 PM
'Have a conversation with the family that will bring them into your world' Clinical Psychologist Khosi Jiyane weighs in on how some people dread Christmas time with their family members due to expectations... 13 December 2020 11:36 AM
View all Local
SALGA: Reflecting on 20 years of local government transformation Government representatives, policymakers and practitioners chronicle and reflect on 20 years of democratic local government in SA. 14 December 2020 12:44 PM
DPE appoints interim board for SAA but 'it's very thin on airline experience' The move aims to restore 'proper oversight' during the business rescue process, but Guy Leitch says SAA's future remains bleak. 9 December 2020 7:12 PM
'Unemployment, abuse of power and greed are major drivers for corruption in SA' Corruption Watch stakeholder and campaigns head Kavisha Pillay reflects on a report about corruption in South Africa. 9 December 2020 12:40 PM
View all Politics
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
The dread of load shedding is back - 'none anticipated but a high probability' As usual, Eskom's statement seems contradictory. Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha tries to explain the state of the grid. 10 December 2020 8:01 PM
Barry Hore to step down as Discovery Bank CEO, new chief appointed Hore will be replaced by Discovery's Hylton Kallner in January. The Money Show interviews Adrian Gore (CEO, Discovery Limited). 10 December 2020 6:36 PM
View all Business
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Local Wagyu rib-eye scores off the international charts (outshining even Japan) Wagyu beef can cost over R1 000 a kg in SA, and even more abroad. The Money Show interviews Wagyu SA's Dr. Michael Bradfield. 8 December 2020 7:40 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Saps using teargas to disperse partygoers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 December 2020 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Family kicked off flight after toddler refused to wear mask Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 December 2020 8:32 AM
[WATCH] Zolani Mohala performs her latest solo single 'Remember Who You Are' The musician says she wanted to discover her voice outside of the collaborative space. 11 December 2020 3:17 PM
View all Entertainment
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
Local brewer of agave spirits aiming to change SA culture around tequila Leonista's made from agave grown in the Karoo. The spirit you get from it is unique and high energy says founder Sarah Kennan. 25 November 2020 7:56 PM
Boosting wine tourism: Netflix film to star Cape Winelands as travel destination Think what a film like A Good Year did for Provence! Writer/director Richard Truter talks about development of Another Tomorrow. 24 November 2020 8:43 PM
View all World
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
Nigerian airline to launch new Lagos-Joburg route before Christmas The inaugural Air Peace flight is scheduled for 17 December. 'Nigerians love to go home for Christmas; it will be packed.' 8 December 2020 8:11 PM
View all Africa
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
Court slams PP for 'egregious' behaviour – punishes her with cost order The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Bernard Hotz, Head of Business Crimes and Investigations at Werksmans. 7 December 2020 6:29 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of The Money Show
IDC's former CEO heads SAA new interim board

IDC's former CEO heads SAA new interim board

9 December 2020 6:21 PM

Guest: Guy Leitch | Managing Editor at SA Flyer Magazine


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Friday File: von Geusau chocolates

11 December 2020 7:17 PM

Guest: Richard  von Geusau

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

11 December 2020 6:37 PM

Nick  Kunze at Sanlam Private Wealth

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Corporate art, is it an investment or not ?

11 December 2020 6:34 PM

Stefan Hundt | Art Curator at Sanlam Group 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Victory for SA car owners in right to repair and service battle

11 December 2020 6:29 PM

Filum Ho | CEO at Autoboys, and the Vice-Chair of the Right to Repair movement | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance: Should we review our position on Bitcoin?

10 December 2020 8:09 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus

10 December 2020 7:31 PM

Guest: Zuko Tisani, Founder of Legazy Technology Conferencing

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African workers set for 5% rise in wage in 2021

10 December 2020 7:16 PM

Guest: Melanie Trollip | Director: Talent & Reward South Africa

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's helium producer, Renergen has solved a major logistics headache with Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine

10 December 2020 7:04 PM

Guest: Stefano Marani | CEO at Renergen

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The prospects of loadshedding

10 December 2020 6:51 PM

Guest: Sikonathi Mantshantsha | National Spokesperson at Eskom

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

10 December 2020 6:44 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Soaring COVID-19 infections, lead to Ramaphosa calling family meeting on Monday

Local

Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College

World

EC Health MEC Gomba tests positive for COVID-19

Local

Boks face Ireland, All Blacks face France in 2023 RWC pool stages

14 December 2020 2:32 PM

Beer industry to deploy patrollers to enforce compliance with COVID-19 rules

14 December 2020 2:05 PM

Eskom interim financial results see 10% drop in sales, net profit of R83m

14 December 2020 1:50 PM

