Mama Bongi

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:10
Durban Metro Police deployed to KZN beaches
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Parboo Sewpersad, Durban metro police spokesperson senior superintendent
Today at 15:16
Bheki Cele visits Cape Town beaches
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
EWN: Public Protector faces perjury charges
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:50
Normal festive traffic volumes being recorded
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thania Dhoogra, N3 Toll Concession’s operations manager
Today at 16:10
Anthony Fauci and Salim Abdool Karim jointly awarded John Maddox Prize 2020 for standing up for science during the coronavirus pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 16:20
Khulumani organisation on the Truth and Reconciliation commission
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Marjorie Jobson,National Director of Khulumani Support Group
Today at 16:40
Young entrepreneur turns his coffee problem into his coffee business
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mhlengi Ngcobo CoffeeMM Director
Today at 16:50
What does the consumer protection act say about getting a holiday refund
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Trudie Broekman, consumer law expert
Today at 17:10
Public Victim Offender dialogue aims to offer closure over crime committed
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Chrispin Phiri, Justice Ministry spokesperson
Today at 17:53
Garden route district gives President until 5pm to give feedback on closure of beaches
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Yolande Stander, Garden Route Journalist
Today at 18:09
Local currency in a Goldilocks space
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Goolam Ballim - Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:13
'The Unlikely Mr Rogue: A Life with Ivan Pillay' by Evelyn Groenink
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evelyn Groenink - Investigative journalist and author at ...
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: Easy steps to build an art collection that works for your investment portfolio and future
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Paul Bayliss - Art curator at Absa
Today at 18:48
Joe Parker wraps up 2020 - the long weird year that was
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joe Parker - Comedian at ...
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - Accounts debited earlier than agreed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: The Solidarity Fund’s CEO Tandi Nzimande
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tandi Nzimande - CEO at Solidarity Fund
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
DA threatens Ramaphosa with legal action over beach closures in Garden Route Party spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube reflects on why the party will go to court if its requests are not answered. 16 December 2020 12:38 PM
Understanding how inhlawulo works Cultural expert Goqozile Masango explains how inhlawulo works between different races and when is it paid. 16 December 2020 11:52 AM
Will the army be deployed to Garden Route to help in COVID-19 compliance fight? The municipality is expecting an answer on Wednesday on whether soldiers will be deployed to the area. 16 December 2020 8:17 AM
View all Local
Zandile Gumede’s supporters ‘vindicated’ as she returns to KZN legislature Her return was recommended by the African national Congress's provincial integrity commission following her appearance before it.... 16 December 2020 8:03 AM
'ANC must elect untainted leaders to show it's serious about corruption' Political analyst Lukhona Mguni reflects on the party's integrity bodies having different recommendations for corruption cases. 16 December 2020 7:55 AM
Labour court ruling on public servant pay hike 'a massive blow for every worker' The Labour Appeal Court ruled that govt does not have to pay 2020 increases. Reaction from union and economists on The Money Show. 15 December 2020 7:02 PM
View all Politics
Amazon now the biggest advertiser in the world - R165 billion spent in a year Amazon overtook traditional top spender Procter & Gamble according to Ad Age magazine. Bruce Whitfield interviews Andy Rice. 15 December 2020 8:36 PM
[WATCH] Mistyped word lands Wendy Knowler her very own 'Jingle Oats' campaign Tiger Brands acts on a wonderful Christmas idea the consumer ninja happened on by chance. Kudos to them! says Bruce Whitfield. 15 December 2020 7:32 PM
Steps companies can take to prepare for re-opening in January Workforce Holdings CEO Richard Malkin says it is the employer's responsibility is to understand the risk they are exposed to. 15 December 2020 11:53 AM
View all Business
Car dealership insisting you pay 'extra' fees? 'Nonsense! It's not mandatory' Insist on a breakdown of finance deal fees. Many car dealers pad them, warns consumer ninja Wendy Knowler. 10 December 2020 8:21 PM
LIFT-off! It's all systems go for new airline's inaugural Jhb-Cape Town flight Local airline LIFT's inaugural flight takes off at 6:30 am on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews co-founder Gidon Novick. 9 December 2020 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Mamelodi Sundowns defender Motjeka Madisha dies in car accident The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear. 13 December 2020 9:03 AM
Local celebrity platform myFanPark extends global reach with US merger The platform offers anything from a personalised recipe from a celebrity chef to a virtual locker room huddle with a sports star. 2 December 2020 8:49 PM
Diego Maradona left no will – family wants his £150m but lawyer says he was poor Diego Maradona left no will, setting the scene for an inheritance dispute for the ages, says David Thompson (Sanlam Trust). 30 November 2020 7:40 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Elephant leopard crawls under electric fence to get to water hole Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 December 2020 8:49 AM
[WATCH] A driver of crashed McLaren tells onlooker that he will never own one Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 15 December 2020 8:47 AM
[WATCH] Saps using teargas to disperse partygoers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 December 2020 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
Joe Biden set to be confirmed as next US president by Electoral College Washington DC Bureau Chief of the Guardian David Smith reflects on the vote that is set to confirm the country's next president. 14 December 2020 7:23 AM
[WATCH] Young dancer triumphs over 2020 adversity in Amazon Christmas ad Christmas in the year of Covid - Amazon sets its tv campaign to Queen's 'The Show Must Go On'. Delightful, says Andy Rice. 8 December 2020 8:52 PM
Here's how you can donate to 702's charitable toy drive 'Toys For Joy' You can put a smile on a child's face this holiday season by donating money towards our Toys for Joy campaign in partnership with... 4 December 2020 2:11 PM
View all World
No one has claimed responsibility for Nigerian boys abduction Eyewitness News correspondent Samson Omale says the United Nations has also called on the Nigerian government to ack quickly. 14 December 2020 2:09 PM
Black Friday taking consumers from bricks to bytes With the Festive season upon us, it is worth unpacking some of the data to better understand exactly how consumers reacted this ye... 13 December 2020 7:00 AM
Ghana's opposition reject presidential election results Ghanaian online journalist Kent Mensah gives an update on the election results where Nana Akufo-Addo has been re-elected. 10 December 2020 2:02 PM
View all Africa
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Vaccine optimism is priced in – asset manager Investors are getting ahead of themselves, warns Pieter Hundersmarck, a fund manager at Flagship Asset Management. 7 December 2020 7:48 PM
Former President Thabo Mbeki startles ANC NEC with first attendance in a decade Political analyst Mpumelelo Mkhabela discusses the probable reasons behind Mbeki's shock attendance. 7 December 2020 6:34 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
Mama Bongi

Mama Bongi

9 December 2020 7:04 PM

Guest: Guy  Hosking | CFO at Retail Capital


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Investment School - Investing with style – A guide to understanding investment styles and strategies

15 December 2020 8:10 PM

Guest: Riccardo  Fontanella | Head of Technical Marketing at Alexander Forbes Investments

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Heroes and Zeros, with Andy Rice

15 December 2020 7:36 PM

Guest: Andy  Rice | Branding and Advertising Expert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa Business Focus

15 December 2020 7:34 PM

Guest: Chris Bishop | Founding Editor  at Billionaire Tomorrow

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ConCourt rules against Public Protector Mkhwebane in Zuma tax case

15 December 2020 6:59 PM

Guest: Joon Chong | Partner at Webber Wentzel

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

15 December 2020 6:39 PM

Guest: Wayne  McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments  at First National Bank

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Public Sector Unions lose court bid to force government to implement 2020 wage hikes

15 December 2020 6:34 PM

Guest:Zwelinzima Vavi | General Secretary  at SA Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu)‚    
 Gina Schoeman | Economist at Citi Bank |
 Andrew Levy | Labour Economist and MD  at Andrew Levy Employment | 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Other People’s Money - Miles Kubheka, Founder of Vuyo's

14 December 2020 8:08 PM

Miles Kubheka | Entrepreneur and Founder at Vuyo's

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Business Book feature - Top 5 Business Books of 2020

14 December 2020 7:42 PM

Guest: Ian Mann | Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Covid-19’s second wave: Do we cancel Christmas or save the economy?

14 December 2020 7:19 PM

Guest: Nicola  Comninos | Committee member at IRMSA Risk Intelligence

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

300 million litres of unsold wine in South Africa

14 December 2020 7:08 PM

Guest: Daneel Rossouw

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'ANC must elect untainted leaders to show it's serious about corruption'

Politics

Will the army be deployed to Garden Route to help in COVID-19 compliance fight?

Local

Zandile Gumede’s supporters ‘vindicated’ as she returns to KZN legislature

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Joburg residents urged to comply with COVID-19 regulations this festive season

16 December 2020 2:29 PM

South Africans warned not to expect COVID-19 vaccine anytime soon

16 December 2020 1:57 PM

Life interrupted: What didn't happen in 2020

16 December 2020 1:51 PM

