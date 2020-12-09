Mama Bongi

The Azania Mosaka Show
13:00 - 15:00
Today at 15:10
Durban Metro Police deployed to KZN beaches
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Parboo Sewpersad, Durban metro police spokesperson senior superintendent
125
Today at 15:16
Bheki Cele visits Cape Town beaches
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Kevin Brandt, EWN reporter
Today at 15:20
EWN: Public Protector faces perjury charges
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mia Lindeque - Reporter at EWN
Today at 15:50
Normal festive traffic volumes being recorded
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Thania Dhoogra, N3 Toll Concession’s operations manager
Today at 16:10
Anthony Fauci and Salim Abdool Karim jointly awarded John Maddox Prize 2020 for standing up for science during the coronavirus pandemic
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Prof Salim Abdool Karim
Today at 16:20
Khulumani organisation on the Truth and Reconciliation commission
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Dr Marjorie Jobson,National Director of Khulumani Support Group
Today at 16:40
Young entrepreneur turns his coffee problem into his coffee business
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Mhlengi Ngcobo CoffeeMM Director
Today at 16:50
What does the consumer protection act say about getting a holiday refund
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Trudie Broekman, consumer law expert
Today at 17:10
Public Victim Offender dialogue aims to offer closure over crime committed
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Chrispin Phiri, Justice Ministry spokesperson
Today at 17:53
Garden route district gives President until 5pm to give feedback on closure of beaches
Afternoon Drive with John Perlman
Guests
Yolande Stander, Garden Route Journalist
Today at 18:09
Local currency in a Goldilocks space
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Kevin Lings - Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management
Prof Adrian Saville - Chief Executive of Cannon Asset Managers and Professor in Economics, Finance & Strategy at Gordon Institute Of Business Science
Goolam Ballim - Chief Economist at Standard Bank
Today at 18:13
'The Unlikely Mr Rogue: A Life with Ivan Pillay' by Evelyn Groenink
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Evelyn Groenink - Investigative journalist and author at ...
Today at 18:39
ZOOM: Easy steps to build an art collection that works for your investment portfolio and future
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Dr Paul Bayliss - Art curator at Absa
Today at 18:48
Joe Parker wraps up 2020 - the long weird year that was
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Joe Parker - Comedian at ...
Today at 19:08
Business Unusual
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Toby Shapshak - Publisher at Stuff magazine
Today at 19:19
SKYPE : Consumer Ninja - Accounts debited earlier than agreed
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 19:33
ZOOM Shapeshifter: The Solidarity Fund’s CEO Tandi Nzimande
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Tandi Nzimande - CEO at Solidarity Fund
