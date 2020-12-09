Consumer Ninja

Today at 14:40 Covid-19 Testing for the purpose of Travel. Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Kim Taylor - Customer Experience Director at Flight Centre

Today at 14:50 Music with Lethabo Mokheti Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Guests

Lethabo Mokheti

Today at 15:10 EWN: Eskom's interim results Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Kgomotso Modise

Today at 15:16 Eastern Cape wants to close beaches and parks over the festive season Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Mvusiwekhaya Sicwetsha

Today at 15:50 Poor data capturing prevents proper tracking of pupils through the school system Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Merle Mansfield, Programme Director of the Zero Dropout Campaign

Today at 16:10 Oil refinery blast is one more reason South Africa should take industrial risks seriously Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Llewellyn Leonard - Professor Environmental Science at UNISA

Today at 16:40 Alcohol industry interventions for Covid-19 Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Patricia Pillay

Today at 17:10 Make state capture-linked companies pay reparations for damaging SA's economy Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr Iraj Abedian

Today at 17:20 Electoral college to cast their votes for the new president Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Simon Marks, US Correspondent

Today at 18:08 Eskom fighting to retrieve stolen funds and loadshedding during a festive season The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

André de Ruyter - Group CEO at Eskom

Today at 18:12 The odds of contracting Covid-19 versus .... The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Dr Johan Ferreira - Senior Lecture in Statistics at University of Pretoria

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Peter Brooke - Head of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment Group

