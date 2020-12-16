Local currency in a Goldilocks space

The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
Today at 12:10
Public Protector releases 3rd investigation briefing
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Thando Kubheka
Thando Kubheka
Guests
Thando Kubheka
Thando Kubheka
Today at 12:15
WLC on a significant update on the recognition of Muslim marriages in SA
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Seeham Samaai - Director at Women Legal Centre
Guests
Seeham Samaai - Director at Women Legal Centre
Today at 12:23
Long distance buses ignoring Covid-19 lockdown regulations - Gauteng MEC responds
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport
Guests
Jacob Mamabolo
Jacob Mamabolo, Gauteng MEC for Roads & Transport
Today at 12:27
Solidarity Fund launches festive season campaign
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wendy Tlou - Exec Head: Humanitarian Response & Behaviour Change Pillars at Solidarity Fund
Guests
Wendy Tlou - Exec Head: Humanitarian Response & Behaviour Change Pillars at Solidarity Fund
Today at 12:37
Inside Maps Maponyane's icy bike ride to Antarctica with Riaan Manser
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Maps Maponyane
Guests
Maps Maponyane
Today at 12:40
Book feature: Faizel and the Stars
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Rafiek Mammon
Guests
Rafiek Mammon
Today at 12:45
Living Hope NPO is helping victims of Masi fire - here's how you can get involved
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Thomas
Guests
John Thomas
Today at 12:52
[ADVICE] Cyber criminals are targeting bank accounts over festive season - TymeBank
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cheslyn Jacobs
Guests
Cheslyn Jacobs
Today at 13:07
On the couch with Zapiro
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Jonathan "Zapiro" Shapiro
Guests
Jonathan "Zapiro" Shapiro
Today at 13:15
Profile Interview: Selaelo Selota
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Selaelo Selota
Guests
Selaelo Selota
Today at 13:35
Profile Interview continues
The Azania Mosaka Show
Guests
Selaelo Selota
Guests
Selaelo Selota
Today at 13:40
Food - A summer Christmas with Zola Nene
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Zola Nene - ... at Celebrity Chef
Guests
Zola Nene - ... at Celebrity Chef
Today at 14:05
Short Story Day
The Azania Mosaka Show
Today at 14:07
Legal Talk: Ombudsman for Banking Services - Fraud Free Festive Season
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Reana Steyn, ombudsman for Banking Services
Guests
Reana Steyn, ombudsman for Banking Services
Today at 14:50
Music with Andy Lund
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Andy Lund
Guests
Andy Lund
