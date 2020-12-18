2020 through an eye of a comedian - Alan Committie

Guest: Alan Committie | Comedian
Guests: Chris Kemp- Clinical PsychologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Yusuf Dasoo- Director of the BIOART Fertility centre and fertility specialistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Dhashni Naidoo- Programme manager at FNB Consumer EducationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Viwe Dweba- Clinical PsychologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Tandi Nzimande | CEO at Solidarity FundLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Ruth Ancer-Clinical PsychologistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ceri Von Ludwig- Family Law ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: David Shapiro | Veteran Stockbroker and Deputy Chairman at SasfinLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Daniel Silke | Political Economy Analyst at Political Futures Consultancy
Kevin Lings | Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management |
Craig Gradidge | Co-Founder and Financial Planner at Gradidge-Mahura Investments |
Dr Andrew Golding | Chief Executive at Pam Golding Property |