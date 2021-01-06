6:00 pm - SA Breweries to face off against government in court over alcohol ban The Money Show

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Ramaphosa: SA in talks with various suppliers to get affordable COVID-19 vaccine Cyril Ramaphosa assured South Africans that the vaccine rollout plan is well on track. 9 January 2021 3:44 PM
SA Liquor Brand Owners' Association wants offsite consumption to start soon Spokesperson Sibani Mngadi says home consumption or off-trade channel has no greater risk compared to any grocery activity. 9 January 2021 12:19 PM
SA Liquor Brand Owners' Association wants offsite consumption to start soon Spokesperson Sibani Mngadi says home consumption or off-trade channel has no greater risk compared to any grocery activity. 9 January 2021 12:19 PM
View all Local
Ramaphosa: Govt, society need to continue discussions on basic income grant Ramaphosa is virtually delivering the party's January 8 Statement. 8 January 2021 7:49 PM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
View all Politics
No such thing as 'no time' for a side hustle! 5 tips from a serial entrepreneur 'It's a priority problem!' Nic Haralambous shares his tried-and-tested time-organising tips to increase your income in 2021. 7 January 2021 8:50 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
View all Business
Drink and eat what locals have, that's enriched my travels - Lerato Mogoatlhe The author of Vagabond: Wandering Through Africa on Faith says one thing that she took for granted is the convenience of Jozi. 8 January 2021 2:55 PM
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you 'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit. 6 January 2021 7:47 PM
Invested offshore to dodge the taxman? Sars is coming for you 'With the notice we've seen, Sars asks for information regarding tax years from 2015 to 2019' - tax attorney Jean du Toit. 6 January 2021 7:47 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
Amapiano is joint effort by artists contributing different sounds - Mr JazziQ Mr JazziQ, a member of the DJ duo called JazziDisciples, says seeing the reaction to the music style is quite amazing. 6 January 2021 6:11 PM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
Is going vegan on your resolutions list? Here's every grain of info you need Andy Leve presents some compelling reasons why the vegan way of life is not only good for your body but, for the planet too. 4 January 2021 9:19 AM
View all Entertainment
Trump promises orderly transition after Capitol rampage - 'I suspect he'll sulk' Congress has certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory after Wednesday's chaos. US fundi Brooks Spector weighs in. 7 January 2021 8:08 PM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
Boris Johnson announces six-weeks lockdown for England Prime Minister Boris Johnson also announced the closure of schools after a surge in COVID-19 cases. 5 January 2021 8:23 AM
View all World
Majority of African countries falling behind in vaccine rollout plan - WHO New vaccines introduction medical officer at WHO Africa Dr Phionah Atuhebwe says countries have until 25 January to submit plans. 8 January 2021 8:16 AM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
Health minister will tell the nation about AstraZeneca vaccine - Pule Mabe The spokesperson says the ANC has adapted to the new normal and is ready for the January 8 Statement. 7 January 2021 1:25 PM
View all Africa
I trust the science and I'm feeling great - Covid vaccine trial volunteer US health policy strategist Lisa Bari has received the first dose of Johnson & Johnson's experimental coronavirus vaccine. 17 December 2020 7:35 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
Odds of catching Covid-19 vs crashing your car (and other calamities) Dr Johan Ferreira (Senior Lecturer in Statistics at UP) on the chance of contracting Covid-19 compared to other dangers. 14 December 2020 6:50 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
6:00 pm - SA Breweries to face off against government in court over alcohol ban The Money Show

6:00 pm - SA Breweries to face off against government in court over alcohol ban The Money Show

6 January 2021 6:26 PM

The National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) national convener, Lucky Ntimane 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Friday File : Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil

8 January 2021 6:56 PM

Guest: Loyiso Manga, Founder Of Ubuntu Extra Virgin Olive Oil 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Analysis on January 8 Statement

8 January 2021 6:32 PM

Ray White speaks to Political Analyst Somadoda Fikeni on the president addressing the state of the party,  the politics around covid-19 and the vaccine in the statement tonight. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Legal action against ‘nationalisation’ of Covid-19 vaccines in South Africa

8 January 2021 6:28 PM

Guest: Connie Mulder | Head of Research at Solidarity 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Personal Finance - how to start your year off in the right way

7 January 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Small Business Focus - "Finding the time to hustle"

7 January 2021 7:40 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and keynote speaker. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Africa’s free trade agreement a possible start to African advancement? pm - The Money Show

7 January 2021 7:35 PM

GUEST:  Adrian Saville Professor in Economics and Finance & Director of the Centre for African Management and Markets at GIBS

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ANC celebrates its 109th anniversary on Friday

7 January 2021 7:28 PM

Guest: shidi Madia | Senior politics journalist  at  EWN 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Uproar grows for removal of Donald Trump after storming of Capitol

7 January 2021 7:03 PM

Guest: Brooks Spector | US foreign policy expert and associate editor at Daily Maverick 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

7 January 2021 6:39 PM

Guest: Gary  Booysen | Director at Rand Swiss 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA has secured a Covid-19 vaccine for health workers

7 January 2021 6:27 PM

Guest: Helen Rees 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Presidency sheds light on spokesperson Khusela Diko's position

Politics

Politics

SA Liquor Brand Owners' Association wants offsite consumption to start soon

Local

Local

Ramaphosa: SA in talks with various suppliers to get affordable COVID-19 vaccine

Local

Local

Earthlife: Govt's failure to tackle climate change a violation of human rights

10 January 2021 6:14 PM

10 January 2021 6:14 PM

1,458 arrested over 2 weeks in North West for breaking lockdown rules

10 January 2021 5:35 PM

10 January 2021 5:35 PM

SAAPA: Govt must permanently reduce alcohol-related harm in SA

10 January 2021 2:42 PM

10 January 2021 2:42 PM

