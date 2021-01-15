SA sees a rise in disinvestments with SAB being the latest to pull a R2.5bn of SA investment

Guest: Dr Azar Jammie/ Chief Economist at Econometrix
Guest: Aiwekhoe Iyahen | Founder & Owner at CHILL Cape TownLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: David Peacock | ... at Sanlam Private WealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ferial Haffajee | Associate Editor at Daily MaverickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Evan Walker, Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management gave details behind Richard Brasher's retirement as Pick n Pay's CEO and his successor Pieter Boone. Managing Director at Vinpro, Rico Basson spoke of the millions of Rands the wine industry will lose due to lockdown levels, and Personal financial advisor and executive director at Galileo Capital Warren Ingram discussed new laws that affect South African provident funds.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Brandon Topham | Divisional Executive: Enforcement at the FSCALISTEN TO PODCAST
Rico Basson | Managing Director at VinproLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Jeff Schultz | Senior Economist at BNP Paribas SALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective|LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Grace Harding | Spokesperson for the Restaurant Collective and CEO at Ocean BasketLISTEN TO PODCAST