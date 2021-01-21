Chris Griffiths appointed as Gold Fields CEO

Guest:
GOLD Fields today confirmed the appointment of Chris Griffith, as its new CEO. The gold producer says the current CEO, Nick Holland, would step down from his position in April, six months early.
On a conference call earlier today, Chris Griffiths said he is looking forward to building on what Nick Holland has done with the R127bn gold producer.
