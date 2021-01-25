How Covid-19 affected SA's fintech sector and Fintech's status for 2021

Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 11:32
Tech talk with Jan Vermeulen
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jan Vermeulen - Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za
Today at 12:05
BREAKING: Justice Jaftha says frmer pres Jacob Zuma is ordered to obey all summonses issued by the commission. He's directed to appear and give evidence on dates determined. He does not have a right to remain silent during the proceedings of the commissi
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Theto Mahlakoana - EWN Reporter
Today at 12:05
Zuma must appear before Zondo Commission
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lawson Naidoo
Today at 12:10
The Commission continues to hear State Security Agency (SSA) related evidence from an unidentified witness.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Nthakoana Ngatane- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:10
How the virtual hosting of Sona 2021 will work
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Silvia Lucas - Deputy chairperson at National Council of Provinces (NCOP)
Today at 12:15
Corruption worsens Covid-19 response and recovery, according to 2020 Corruption Perceptions.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Karam singh, Head of Legal and Investigation for Corruption Watch
Today at 12:15
Doh will use Electronic Vaccination Data Systems in the roll-out of Covid-19 - what does that look like?
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Laura López González - Deputy Editor at Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
Today at 12:23
The family of Shonisani Lethole will host a virtual press conference on Thursday to respond to the report findings and recommendations, offering their perspective and demands for change at Tembisa Hospital.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Mia Lindeque, EWN Reporter
Today at 12:23
When will the National School Nutrition programme resume? Equal Education asks
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ntsiki Dlulani - Deputy Head (Western cape) at Equal Education
Today at 12:27
PREMIER DAVID MAHKURA GIVES UPDATE ON COVID-19 IN GAUTENG.
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
Guests
Veronica Mokhoali- EWN Reporter
Today at 12:27
DBE: Beneficiaries of the National School Nutrition programme have received food parcels
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elijah Mhlanga - Director Of Communications at Department Of Basic Education
Today at 12:37
DOH rules on the handling of Covid human remains at funeral homes
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
John Storom, Funeral Federation of South Africa chairpersonn
John Storom
Today at 12:40
2020/2021 household affordability index
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Mervyn Abrahams
Today at 12:45
Tech Talk: SA government releases its own browser just to re-enable Flash support
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sam Wright - Writer at The Tech Girl ZA
Today at 12:52
JJ Cornish: The Africa Report
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
JJ Cornish
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
SA to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19 vaccines virologist and chairperson prof. Barry Schoub reflects on the vaccine rollout 28 January 2021 7:46 AM
753 people succumb to COVID-19 and 7,070 infections recorded The Health Ministry says the the number of fatalities brings the death toll to 42, 550. 28 January 2021 6:17 AM
Windhoek beer ad banned in SA for entrenching 'toxic masculinity' Teased for requesting lime with your beer? The Advertising Regulatory Board says the message is that 'real men drink real beer'. 27 January 2021 8:12 PM
View all Local
Wine producers set to challenge alcohol sale ban in High Court 'Dialogue with govt is not working so as a last resort we decided to lodge an urgent application' - Vinpro MD Rico Basson. 27 January 2021 7:46 PM
Zondo inquiry continues to hear astonishing testimony about SSA dealings Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and legal journalist Karyn Maughan reflect on the Zondo Commission. 27 January 2021 1:27 PM
Ramaphosa appoints Ntshavheni as acting Minister in the Presidency Small Business Development Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni will continue to perform her responsibilities as the Minister of Small Bu... 27 January 2021 11:56 AM
View all Politics
'The Great African IP Address Heist' - 4m stolen, most from SA organisations 'You can sell them for a lot of money or you can lease them if you want to make an annuity income!' - MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen 27 January 2021 7:16 PM
Would you invest in a blank cheque company? Two stories that could point to trouble online and on Wall Street 27 January 2021 7:15 PM
Alcohol ban: Crisis looming for barley farmers reliant on beer production A new harvest lies ahead and farmers are already paying to store unsold barley, 80% is traditionally destined for the beer market. 27 January 2021 6:41 PM
View all Business
New series of free online courses to help young people boost employment chances Giraffe has partnered with Unicef to train job seekers in those skills in greatest demand, targeting the youth and medium-skilled... 26 January 2021 7:50 PM
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
View all Lifestyle
Swallows remain undefeated as Nyatama scores late equaliser against Sundowns Musa Nyatama scored with the last kick of the match as Swallows FC drew 1-1 away to log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns. 23 January 2021 5:52 PM
Ultramarathons are popular – but are they good for you? Johannesburg ultra-distance mountain runner Anouk Baars says the longer you go in the races the more it becomes a mental game. 4 January 2021 6:16 PM
Kaizer Chiefs’ Johannes ‘Ryder’ Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club’s longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Land Rover pulling transporter carrying 7 SUV's goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 January 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Woman goes viral after leaving toy on bookshelf while being interviewed Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 January 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Man rescuing dog from raging river goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 January 2021 8:22 AM
View all Entertainment
IMF expects 5.5% global growth rebound thanks to vaccines, but SA lagging behind 'I guess the IMF is concerned about our lack of a vaccine rollout plan' says economist Kevin Lings on The Money Show. 26 January 2021 9:08 PM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa urges rich countries to release 'hoarded' vaccines President Cyril Ramaphosa criticised 'vaccine nationalism' in an address to the digital Davos World Economic Forum. 26 January 2021 8:10 PM
Vaccine nationalism a concern, Ramaphosa tells WEF The world has been in a race to get people inoculated against COVID-19, with African countries yet to join the rolling out of the... 26 January 2021 10:21 AM
View all World
Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to require a serious restructure Fixing “the Eskom problem” is going to take much more than just throwing good money at it – Eskom needs to be restructured. 27 January 2021 6:30 AM
Seychelles President hopes to vaccinate 70% of nation's population by mid-March Seychelles President Wavel Ramkalawan says 10% of the island nation's population has already received the first shot of the Covid-... 19 January 2021 6:54 PM
Uganda elections: People suspect vote rigging because of internet shutdown Feature Story News Correspondent Isabel Nakirya says military trucks are all over Kampala probably in a show of might. 14 January 2021 1:31 PM
View all Africa
10 predictions for South African fintech in 2021 – the future arrived early The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dominique Collett, Head of AlphaCode at Rand Merchant Investments. 25 January 2021 7:41 PM
How the Putins and Trumps of the world weaponise our perception of reality Bronwyn Williams (Flux Trends) reviews "This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality" by Peter Pomerantsev. 25 January 2021 7:38 PM
New restaurant laws: 'Don’t rush to comply. It’s being challenged' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Truter, Managing Director at Labourwise. 25 January 2021 7:24 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
How Covid-19 affected SA's fintech sector and Fintech's status for 2021

How Covid-19 affected SA's fintech sector and Fintech's status for 2021

25 January 2021 7:25 PM

Guest: Dominique Collett | Head of AlphaCode and Senior Investment Executive  at Rand Merchant Investments


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

More than 4 million IP addresses embezzled in what is dubbed Africa's greatest internet heist

27 January 2021 7:02 PM

Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.za

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

MTN sues Icasa over 5G spectrum auction

27 January 2021 6:54 PM

Guest: Duncan  McLeod | Founder and Editor at Techcentral

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

27 January 2021 6:40 PM

Guest: Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wine industry heads to court in a fight for the alcohol ban to be lifted

27 January 2021 6:36 PM

Guest: Rico Basson | Managing director at Vinpro

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

South African barley farmers brace themselves for a bleak future

27 January 2021 6:34 PM

Guest: Paul Makube | Senior Agricultural Economist  at FNB

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Investment School - the role of valuations in making investment decisions

26 January 2021 8:10 PM

Guest: Kokkie Kooyman | Portfolio Manager at Denker

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Velskoen rolls sleeves and helps mental health issues via E-hab ( www.ehab.healthcare)

26 January 2021 7:08 PM

Guest: Nick Dreyer | CEO and Co-Founder at Veldskoen

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New series of free online courses to upskill SA youth

26 January 2021 6:57 PM

Guest: Anish Shivdasani | CEO of Giraffe

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

26 January 2021 6:34 PM

Guest: Wayne  McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments  at First National Bank

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

ADvTECH dismayed by Cosas’s protests outside early childhood development (ECD) campus

26 January 2021 6:28 PM

Guest: Dr Felicity Coughlan | Academic Director at ADvTECH

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA to receive first batch of COVID-19 vaccine on Monday

Politics Local

753 people succumb to COVID-19 and 7,070 infections recorded

Local

'Tembisa Hospital is unfit to be classified as a COVID-19 hospital'

Local

EWN Highlights

SA missed a few tricks in acquiring COVID-19 vaccines - Schoub

28 January 2021 10:56 AM

WATCH LIVE: Ms K continues giving evidence on SSA at Zondo Inquiry

28 January 2021 10:32 AM

Pfizer-BioNTech say their COVID vaccine works against second variants

28 January 2021 10:19 AM

