Chris Griffiths appointed as Gold Fields CEO

Guest:
GOLD Fields today confirmed the appointment of Chris Griffith, as its new CEO. The gold producer says the current CEO, Nick Holland, would step down from his position in April, six months early.
On a conference call earlier today, Chris Griffiths said he is looking forward to building on what Nick Holland has done with the R127bn gold producer.
Guest: Jan Vermeulen | Editor-at-large at MyBroadband.co.zaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Duncan McLeod | Founder and Editor at TechcentralLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Steward | Portfolio Manager at Ninety OneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rico Basson | Managing director at VinproLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Paul Makube | Senior Agricultural Economist at FNBLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kokkie Kooyman | Portfolio Manager at DenkerLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nick Dreyer | CEO and Co-Founder at VeldskoenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Anish Shivdasani | CEO of GiraffeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wayne McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments at First National BankLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Felicity Coughlan | Academic Director at ADvTECHLISTEN TO PODCAST