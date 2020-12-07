Business Book feature : Trade Wars Are Class Wars: How Rising Inequality Distorts the Global Economy and Threatens International Peace

Today at 15:10 Open for introduction/ calls/ speculation Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 15:10 EWN: Journalists to be named who have been implicated in the State Security Agency testimony Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Nthakoana Ngatane

Today at 15:20 Covid-19 and ivermectin: doctors react to SAHPRA’s ‘compassionate-use’ programme Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Marc Mendelson - Researcher of Infectious Diseases at University of Cape Town

Today at 15:20 Slap on the wrist for cop accused of using Bushiri money to facilitate dropping of rape charges against her husband Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Alex Mitchley

Today at 15:40 A forged bottle of Gabriëlskloof Syrah found Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Peter-Allan Finlayson - Winemaker at Gabrielskloof

Today at 15:40 How the Clergy are dealing with Covid-19 deaths Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Russell Pollitt - Director at Jesuit Institute SA

Today at 15:50 Will Skinny Jeans last forever as fashion? Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Jason Basson - GQ magazine

Today at 15:50 Cyclone Eloise impacting SA weather Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Liesl Dyson, associate professor in the Department of Geography, Geoinformatics and Meteorology, At the University of Pretoria

Today at 16:10 DM: Novavax vaccine protects against South African coronavirus strain, clinical results show Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Glenda Grey - Professor at Sa Medical Research Council

Today at 16:10 Covid-19 second wave trends in Gauteng Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Bruce Mellado

Today at 16:20 Books with John Maytham Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:20 ICASA challenging MTN suit Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Dr. Keabetswe Modimoeng, Chairperson of ICASA

Today at 16:33 An hour with Ingrid Jones on CapeTalk Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Ingrid Jones - Founder-Director at Mikateko Media

Today at 16:40 UK Variant found in SA and update on Vaccine effectiveness Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Prof Willem Hanekom, Director, Africa Health Research Institute

Today at 16:50 [FEATURE] #CoronaLives Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Sindi Magaba, Paying Tribute

Today at 16:55 Paying tribute to Sibongile Khumalo Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 17:05 Update from Premier Alan Winde on the state of Covid-19 in the WC Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government

Today at 17:20 The once-mighty iceberg A68a looks to be in its death throes. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Olev Orheim - Norwegian glaciologist

Today at 17:20 Jeff Together 25 hour challenge Afternoon Drive with John Perlman

Guests

Johno Meintjies

Today at 17:46 Bottomless Coffee Band’s latest single, Ek Wou Nog, Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Guests

Este Rabe - Band member at Bottomless Coffee Band

Today at 18:09 The fate of high-enf fashion during a global health pandemic The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Karl Hammerschmidt - CEO at RunwaySale

Today at 18:13 Habana’s MatchKit does a deal with USA Swimming The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Mike Sharman - Co-Founder at Retroviral

Today at 18:20 Market Commentary The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield

Guests

Nick Kunze - .. at Sanlam Private Wealth

