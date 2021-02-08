Does Nedbank have a case in the state capture saga?

Guest: Susan Comrie | Investigative Journalist at amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism
Guest: Arthur Karas | Portfolio Manager of MacroSolutions at Old Mutual Investment GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Stavros Nicolau | National Covid Vaccine Coordination Committee memberLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rayhaan Jhetam | Founder at Maverick And Jane Gourmet PopcornLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gary McNamara | null at Sanlam Private WealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Stuart Theobald | Financial Analyst and Chairman at IntellidexLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Amanda Cromhout | CEO at TruthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Bridgit Evans | Director at The SAB FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Cherese Thakur | Advocacy coordinator at AamaBhunganeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at AdviceworxLISTEN TO PODCAST