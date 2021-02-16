Yoco's small business recovery monitor

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Lockdown informal settlement residents want alternate land before moving
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
David Teboho - Committee member at Lockdown informal settlement
Today at 06:44
Wanderlust Wednesday : e-Visas? For who? For what?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: J&J vaccines set for rollout
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mia Malan - Director at Bhekisa Health Journalism Centre
Today at 07:20
Eskom gets nod to increase tariffs by 15percent
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ted Blom - Independent Energy Expert at ...
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : Is there such a thing as too much due process?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Willie Hofmeyr - Retired Deputy National Director of Public Prosecutions, former head of Asset Forfeiture Unit at NPA
Manny Witz - Advocate/ Criminal Attorney at ...
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Dis-Chem Brain of Capetalk
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 09:50
Sim Swap Scams
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Wayne Gordon - Forensic Investigator
Today at 10:08
CEO of Solidarity Fund in conversation with Kieno Kammies
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Moonstruck 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Africa Melane - Presenter at 567 Cape Talk
Today at 10:37
Sars needs to tread carefully when taxing the digital economy
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Amendent bill final public comment webinar
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Prof Alex Van Den Heever, Wits School of Governance
Timm Hughes - Injured Workers Action Group
Today at 11:32
Trendspotting with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
Today at 11:45
Tech made easy with Alistair Faiweather
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Alistair Fairweather - Co-Founder, PlainSpeak at Plain Speak
Latest Local
Discovery CEO explains why medical scheme can't jump the vaccine queue Adrian Gore on getting vaccine rollout done properly and why Discovery Health can't simply procure the vaccine for its members. 16 February 2021 6:51 PM
Immunotherapy can be used to treat six different cancers - Expert Oncologist Dr Devan Moodley explains how immunotherapy works and its effectiveness. 16 February 2021 5:07 PM
Immunotherapy can be used to treat six different cancers - Expert Oncologist Dr Devan Moodley explains how immunotherapy works and its effectiveness. 16 February 2021 5:07 PM
View all Local
Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 15 February 2021 6:33 PM
EXPLAINER: Covid-19 vaccine takeaways from SONA 2021 SA has secured 9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — the first batch is due to arrive in the third week of February. 15 February 2021 3:12 PM
EXPLAINER: Covid-19 vaccine takeaways from SONA 2021 SA has secured 9 million doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine — the first batch is due to arrive in the third week of February. 15 February 2021 3:12 PM
View all Politics
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA's biggest corporate fraud". 15 February 2021 7:44 PM
Markus Jooste is fighting back. Deloitte to pay R1.3bn to Steinhoff claimants Bruce Whitfield interviews FM Editor Rob Rose, author of "Steinheist: Markus Jooste, Steinhoff and SA’s biggest corporate fraud". 15 February 2021 7:44 PM
View all Business
Buy new sneakers (or whatever), take them home – if you can afford 3rd of price Zero-interest shopping loans are disrupting lay-bys. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews PayJustNow CEO Craig Newborn. 15 February 2021 7:07 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:30 PM
Watch the semi-finalist action from Week 2 of 2021 Dis-Chem Brain of 702 ICYMI - Gauteng's brightest junior and adult minds delivered two epic semi-final battles in their respective rounds. 13 February 2021 1:30 PM
View all Lifestyle
Kaizer Chiefs' Johannes 'Ryder' Mofokeng dies Mofokeng was the club's longest serving captain in their history and also went on to coach the club's development side. 2 January 2021 4:20 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
Film may miss most of the action because I was too fast for the cameras - Sono Legendary soccer player, coach, talent scout, administrator and businessman Matsilele 'Jomo' Sono takes us down memory lane. 22 December 2020 3:50 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Bundle of joy fake faints after using crayon to draw all over bathroom Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 February 2021 8:19 AM
[WATCH] 'The test tickles,' King Price ad pokes fun at COVID-19 test goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 February 2021 8:18 AM
[WATCH] 'The test tickles,' King Price ad pokes fun at COVID-19 test goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 16 February 2021 8:18 AM
View all Entertainment
702 celebrates World Radio Day World Radio Day is celebrated on the February 13. It was declared by UNESCO on 3 November 2011. 13 February 2021 11:08 AM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
SA company wins top award for 3D printed respirator that protects medics The local product costs a fraction of the price of imported units. Bruce Whitfield interviews Ideso design director Marc Ruwiel. 9 February 2021 8:17 PM
View all World
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer "soft" elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
Sustainable Energy: A fascinating dynamic for the resources sector Issues such as climate change are no longer “soft” elements that can be tucked away in a sustainability report somewhere. 8 February 2021 7:20 AM
View all Africa
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
Dear Minister... SAB launches campaign urging Mboweni to 'tax beer responsibly' Soon after Finance Minister Tito Mboweni launched his Tips for MoF campaign, South African Breweries came up with their own. 9 February 2021 8:49 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of The Money Show
Yoco's small business recovery monitor

Yoco's small business recovery monitor

16 February 2021 7:01 PM

Guest: Matt  Brownell | Head of Brand Marketing, at Yoco


Investment School= Investing in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies

16 February 2021 8:10 PM

Guest: Farzam Ehsani | Co-Founder and CEO at VALR.com

Jenitha John resigns as IRBA's CEO Jenitha John resigns as IRBA's CEO

16 February 2021 6:50 PM

Guest: Nonkululeko Gobodo | Caretaker board member  at Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA) | 
 Major-General Roy Andersen | Caretaker Board member  at Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors (IRBA)

Market Commentary

16 February 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: Wayne  McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments  at First National Bank

Johnson & Johnson vaccine arrival and rollout plans

16 February 2021 6:28 PM

Guest: Dr Angelique Coetzee | Chairperson  at South African Medical Association

Discovery's CEO dismisses untruths on sourcing Covid-19 vaccines privately

16 February 2021 6:23 PM

Guest: Adrian Gore | Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer at Discovery Limited

Business Book feature - 7 - My Notes on Leadership and Life

15 February 2021 7:37 PM

Guest: Heyneke Meyer | null at Former Springbok Coach

Steinhoff Saga: Deloitte agrees to pay R1bn in compensation and former CEO Markus Jooste fights back against R162m insider trading fine

15 February 2021 7:23 PM

Guest: Rob Rose | null at Editor of Financial Mail and the author of Steinheist

Zero Interest shopping loans by PayJustNow

15 February 2021 7:11 PM

Guest: Craig  Newborn | CEO at PayJustNow

How will spectrum allocation jump start the economy and investor confidence ?

15 February 2021 7:01 PM

Guest: Thobeka  Tubela | TMT Sector Head  at RMB’s Corporate and Investment Banking

'As much as we like Tito Mboweni he hasn't really been engaged in Cabinet'

Politics

Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine jabs (80,000) to arrive in SA on Tuesday

Local

'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team'

Sport

Jacques Pauw apologises for lying about details of his arrest at CT restaurant

16 February 2021 9:01 PM

Almost 40k Sassa disability grant applications yet to be assessed in WC - dept

16 February 2021 8:47 PM

Johnson & Johnson files for EU vaccine approval

16 February 2021 8:03 PM

