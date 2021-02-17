My profession, accounting versus ethics

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 21:05
Profile Interview with George Mxadana
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
George Mxadana - music director, conductor, composer, arranger and trainer,
Today at 22:05
South Africans Doing Great Things - Blessing Nzuza
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Blessing Nzuza - Inventor of Respo App
Today at 23:05
Voices and Choices
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Casting aspersions on the judiciary erodes confidence in justice system - Lamola Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Ronald Lamola says if there allegations people must follow proper procedures. 19 February 2021 4:59 PM
Linksfield matriculant bags six distinctions while battling dyslexia David Gosher of King David High School says he wants to study law. He found it challenging doing online learning, he adds. 19 February 2021 4:31 PM
Slain Tshegofatso Pule’s family suspected her boyfriend was involved all along The man accused of killing her in June last year has pleaded guilty to all four charges against him in the High Court in Johannesb... 19 February 2021 3:45 PM
View all Local
Corruption and fraud case against Magashule: 'What binds the ANC is corruption' EWN reporter Tshidi Madia and Xubera Institute for Research and Development political analyst Xolani Dube reflect on the case. 19 February 2021 1:05 PM
FS ANC rallies behind Ace Magashule for his upcoming court appearance Spokesperson Thabo Meeko says zthe secretary-general has a right to go to court and prove his innocence. 19 February 2021 7:33 AM
'Mboweni must remember revenue windfall means SA just in slightly smaller hole' Tips for Tito: The Money Show interviews Ninety One's Nazmeera Moola ahead of the finance minister's Budget speech next week. 18 February 2021 7:40 PM
View all Politics
CoJ officials to meet with Alex residents over illegal electricity connections On Thursday residents barricaded the main entrance of the area, forcing City Power to abandon its operation intended to cut operat... 19 February 2021 7:30 AM
How to build a small business without losing your sanity: Slow is the way to go 'If you're not mentally ready, you just won't cope!' Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous on avoiding the pitfalls of the side hustle. 18 February 2021 8:47 PM
Alcohol bans cost liquor industry more than R36 billion in lost sales - study The annualised GDP loss for SA is almost R52b, according to a report on the bans' economic impact released by alcohol industry. 18 February 2021 6:49 PM
View all Business
Teen Suicide Prevention Week: Warning signs and how to identify them Clinical psychologist Nkateko Ndala-Magoro and Survivors of Loved Ones Suicide founder Joy Chiang shed more light on the matter 19 February 2021 7:16 PM
Moonstruck 2021 heads online, register free to join the wonderful music line-up Africa Melane chats to Refilwe Moloto about the annual event that has had to shift gears due to the coronavirus pandemic. 19 February 2021 4:17 PM
There is never failure, only lessons - Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng The UCT vice-chancellor says there's a silver lining in the lockdown crisis that is forcing universities to re-align. 19 February 2021 2:49 PM
View all Lifestyle
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Few believed in me. Most actively discouraged me - Heyneke Meyer pens book Bruce Whitfield interviews former Springbok coach Heyneke Meyer about his new book "My Notes on Leadership and Life". 15 February 2021 8:00 PM
Mzimasi Mnguni leaves everlasting mark in boxing - EC on late legend The Eastern Cape boxing legend popularly known as Bra Mzi had been battling health problems since a heart attack in 2014, which le... 13 February 2021 3:57 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man braves snowstorm to go get wife corndogs Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 February 2021 8:22 AM
[WATCH] Siri adds her views after Leanne Manas reads tweets on Eskom Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 19 February 2021 8:21 AM
'I treat every show as my last,' says Dr JJ Tabane on being fired, his new gig The communications guru says preference for freestyle doesn't mean less preparation. He researches and rehearses sufficiently. 18 February 2021 12:08 PM
View all Entertainment
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
The race to win the battle of energy storage is on Wherever there is a problem, there is a solution and in the energy sector, a solution is an opportunity. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
View all World
Coal to gas shift – a major step toward energy stability in SA The market exists and, so does the technology – the question is, who is capable of operating energy storage in South Africa? 18 February 2021 8:19 AM
Billionaire buys 1m Covid vaccinations for Nigeria, but not everyone is happy Abdul Samad Rabiu bought the vaccine doses through his BUA Group. It's ironic that he's getting flak for it says Chris Bishop. 11 February 2021 7:12 PM
New fund raising R700m+ for 'breakout' SA companies expanding into Africa 'It's happening!' Knife Capital's Keet Van Zyl says they're approaching the $30m mark which is more than halfway to $50m target. 9 February 2021 7:55 PM
View all Africa
Zuma must go to jail for contempt of court, if found guilty - Zondo to Concourt The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Justice Zak Yacoob (former ConCourt judge) and Ferial Haffajee (Daily Maverick). 15 February 2021 6:33 PM
'Signs of incremental progress in SA despite graft, blackouts, vaccine delays' It's not all doom and gloom. Bruce Whitfield interviews Goolam Ballim (Group Chief Economist, Standard Bank) ahead of Sona. 10 February 2021 8:35 PM
SA's brain drain: 'Critical for economic recovery to stem the emigration tide' From medicine to construction - specialist skills must be retained for SA to remain competitive, warns RMB chief James Formby. 10 February 2021 7:17 PM
View all Opinion

The Best Of The Money Show
My profession, accounting versus ethics

My profession, accounting versus ethics

17 February 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: Roberto caller


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Market Commentary

19 February 2021 6:34 PM

Guest: David Peacock at Sanlam Private Wealth 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Consumer Goods Council tally the costs of lock down

19 February 2021 6:29 PM

Guest: Neo Momodu | Executive for  Legal, Regulatory & Sustainability  at Consumer Goods Council of South Africa 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Why should the business sector be weary of the Ace Magashule case?

19 February 2021 6:22 PM

Guest: Tshidi Madia - EWN Senior politics journalist  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Jet demotition foresees a "booming" business

18 February 2021 7:23 PM

Guest: Kate Bester | Demolition Contracts Manager at Jet  

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Errol Musk, father of Elon Musk

18 February 2021 7:21 PM

Interview with Errol Musk Wed May 06 2015

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Side Hustle :Building small businesses the right way: slowly, consistently and without sacrificing your sanity!

18 February 2021 7:02 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and keynote speaker

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

TFG invests in local manufacturing development

18 February 2021 6:55 PM

Guest: Graham Choice | Head of TFG Manufacturing 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

18 February 2021 6:38 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Mboweni should go beyond promises

18 February 2021 6:34 PM

Guest: Nazmeera  Moola | Head of SA Investments at Ninety One 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Three alcohol bans cost the industry R36.3 billion in lost revenue

18 February 2021 6:22 PM

Guest: Kurt  Moore  | CEO at South African Liquor Brand owners Association (SALBA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Casting aspersions on the judiciary erodes confidence in justice system - Lamola

Local

Slight drop as IEB records 98.07% matric pass rate for 2020

Local

Corruption and fraud case against Magashule: 'What binds the ANC is corruption'

Politics

EWN Highlights

Durban businessman says his life is in danger after legal battle with UKZN

19 February 2021 7:39 PM

Harry and Meghan permanently quit UK royal life

19 February 2021 7:17 PM

COVID lockdown: CT tourism lost almost R2bn & 12k jobs during Dec holidays

19 February 2021 7:07 PM

