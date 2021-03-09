SA fintech company Adumo, received R225m from the World Bank to bring digital payments to African businesses

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 22:05
Future of work in 2021
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Kristine Dahl Steidel - Vice President EUC EMEA from the Future of Work Programme
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
Becoming more careful about how you spend your money? 66% of South Africans are A study has identified 4 new consumer groups driving spend in 2021, as many household incomes drop due to effects of lockdown. 9 March 2021 8:14 PM
Taxes going up in smoke - 3 out of 4 retail outlets sell illicit cigarettes 'It's of national concern.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Johnny Moloto of British American Tobacco SA, which commissioned the study 9 March 2021 7:20 PM
SA economy shrank by 7% in 2020, but managed to grow in Q4 The pandemic-hit economy plummeted in 2020 relative to 2019, but we've seen the worst of the decline says Stanlib's Kevin Lings. 9 March 2021 6:36 PM
Mbalula apologises to Dlamini-Zuma, dares Mkhwebane for calling her 'hired gun' Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says he will keep Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma's name 'out of political battles and commentary'. 9 March 2021 5:44 PM
'It will be sick and stupid for ANC to split for aligning with own resolutions' ANC NEC member Mondli Gungubele says former president Jacob Zuma's problems cannot be solved outside the legal system. 9 March 2021 11:39 AM
Another bump in the road: Why Telkom has objected to spectrum auction Founder and Editor at Techcentral Duncan  McLeod analyses the latest delay caused by objections from Telkom. 8 March 2021 7:46 PM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
Ramaphosa: We need to buy local again to get economy moving Ramaphosa said government plans to increase local procurement even further over the next five years. 9 March 2021 12:38 PM
Leadership: Playing offensive or defensive Absa Group's Managing Director Transactional Banking African Regional Operations Thabo Makoko has a clear message to stakeholders. 9 March 2021 12:30 PM
Lillian has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 8 March 2021 12:40 PM
Does Sunshine Food Co. serve the greatest veggie burger in South Africa? Owner Elisha Madzivadondo explains why his burgers are considered the best not only in Cape Town but in South Africa. 7 March 2021 8:27 AM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial set for 25 October Senzo Meyiwa was shot and killed in 2014 while visiting his girlfriend and singer Kelly Khumalo in Vosloorus. 5 March 2021 11:29 AM
Cricket SA to lodge dispute with ICC over cancelled Australian tour Interim board chairperson Stavros Nicolaou says revenue was lost when the tour was called off. 22 February 2021 2:15 PM
'It will be really interesting to see how Siya Kolisi fits into the Sharks team' Sport24 deputy editor Sbu Mjikeliso talks about Siya Kolisi's move from the Stormers to join the Sharks. 16 February 2021 2:37 PM
Woman gets dumped by vegan partner for eating chicken nuggets Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 March 2021 8:23 AM
[WATCH] Penguin escaping jaws of killer whales by hopping onto boat goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 March 2021 8:23 AM
We've moved from a VUCA to BANI world. Dion Chang explains what the shift means A BANI world stands for brittleness, anxiety, non-linearity, and incomprehensibility - which kind of sums up 2020. 8 March 2021 8:30 PM
'Genius' new app buys you shares in the company you're shopping at Grifin is launching in the US, but it's an idea floated by SA's EasyEquities six years ago. Could this drive the necessary buy-in? 4 March 2021 8:53 PM
Tackling the scourge of gender-based violence from the ground up Lalla Hirayama examines some of the projects aimed at addressing gender-based violence in the "Sharing the Sun" YouTube series. 3 March 2021 1:17 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
Energy is the gatekeeper to a prosperous future Tackling Africa’s energy crisis starts with policymakers and evidence shows that they’re not moving fast enough. 18 February 2021 8:20 AM
[WATCH] Is Mochachos ad a homage to Castrol's iconic 'Boet & Swaer' campaign? Creative borrowing, plagiarism or a homage to a beloved SA ad campaign? Branding expert Andy Rice weighs in. 9 March 2021 8:53 PM
Kuli Roberts: I've been working since the age of 7; I'm not flashy Bruce Whitfield interviews media personality Kuli Roberts about her attitude to money (hopes, fears, successes, failures, etc.). 4 March 2021 7:21 PM
Small honey producer takes on Food Lover's Market in trademark battle 'Nature's Gold' was trademarked by the KZN startup. FLM should have checked properly, admits its legal director on The Money Show. 3 March 2021 7:37 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
SA fintech company Adumo, received R225m from the World Bank to bring digital payments to African businesses

SA fintech company Adumo, received R225m from the World Bank to bring digital payments to African businesses

9 March 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: Paul  Kent | CEO  at Adumo


Investment School - Lessons from Warren Buffet Investment letter

9 March 2021 8:05 PM

Guest: Simon Brown | Financial Educator at Just One Lap

78% of SA consumers have changed their purchase behaviour, due to the pandemic

9 March 2021 6:53 PM

Guest: Ailsa Wingfield | Global Intelligence Unit Executive Director. at NielsenIQ

Market Commentary

9 March 2021 6:34 PM

Guest: Wayne  McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments  at First National Bank

Ipsos market study found 3 out of 4 retail outlets are selling cigarettes below the minimum collectible tax of R20.01.

9 March 2021 6:23 PM

Guest: Johnny Moloto | GM at British American Tobacco SA

SA's economy shrinks by 7% in 2020, the worst contraction since 1946

9 March 2021 6:20 PM

Guest: Kevin Lings | Chief Economist at Stanlib

Business Book feature : No Rules Rules, by Read Hastings

8 March 2021 7:36 PM

Guest: Ian Mann | Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants

The Money Show remembers Peter Matlare, Absa Group's Deputy CEO

8 March 2021 7:21 PM
The power of future-thinking for your business in a radically changed world

8 March 2021 7:04 PM

Guest: Dion Chang | Founder at Flux Trends

Health of the ZAR: local currency weakens as profit-taking weighs

8 March 2021 6:57 PM

Guest: John Cairns | Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank

Mbalula apologises to Dlamini-Zuma, dares Mkhwebane for calling her 'hired gun'

'It will be sick and stupid for ANC to split for aligning with own resolutions'

We have registered 96% of the students - Wits University

Gungubele left discomfited by Magashule communicating ANC's position on Zuma

9 March 2021 8:22 PM

COVID-19 worsening already alarming rate of violence against women: WHO

9 March 2021 7:21 PM

Spain extends ban on UK, Brazil, South Africa arrivals

9 March 2021 7:00 PM

