The five key ingredients of a thriving remote team

Guest: Graeme Codrington | Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday
Guest: Tony Leon | Author of FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled LandLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kimlyn Temple | CEO & OWNER at TippEDLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Evan Walker | Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset ManagementLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Golding | Co-Founder and Employee Experience Specialist at Still HumanLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Murphy Morobe | Former CEO at Kagiso MediaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ilze Swart | owner at Ithaca Fine HomewareLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andrew Bryson | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private WealthLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Michael Yormarck | President at Roc Nation Sport InternationalLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Carol Paton | Journalist/Writer at Business DayLISTEN TO PODCAST