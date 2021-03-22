Car guards tips increase by 23% in the past seven days, thanks to TiPPed app

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
Berry bonanza: SA blueberry exports soared in 2020 despite impact of Covid-19 In recognition of the industry’s growing global impact, the national body's been rebranded says BerriesZA chair Justin Mudge. 24 March 2021 8:32 PM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
Remembering treating Gauteng's first COVID-19 patient Charlotte Maxeke Hospital staff talk about the first COVID-19 patient in Gauteng. 24 March 2021 5:54 PM
SANDF's use of force contributed to Collins Khosa death - Brother-in-law Brother-in-law Thabiso Muvhango relays how the family is coping since the Khosa's death last year. 24 March 2021 1:13 PM
Ramaphosa to appear before the State Capture Inquiry in April - Presidency The Presidency has confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa will appear before the commission on April 22, 23, 28 and 29, 2021. 24 March 2021 12:13 PM
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas. 23 March 2021 6:59 PM
Inflation drops below Reserve Bank target on the eve of interest rate decision It's the slowest inflation in 8 months but key price increases are looming. No interest rate cut, predicts economist Kevin Lings. 24 March 2021 7:52 PM
How unicorns turn into donkeys It is a good cautionary tale that just because something may sound good, does not make it good. 24 March 2021 7:15 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place. 23 March 2021 8:43 PM
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
[WATCH] Man caught on camera stealing a pot plant goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 March 2021 8:25 AM
[WATCH] Fisherman casts his rod to save kid stuck on ice goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 24 March 2021 8:24 AM
Sivuyile 'Siv’ Ngesi has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 23 March 2021 1:05 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
The Best Of The Money Show
Car guards tips increase by 23% in the past seven days, thanks to TiPPed app

22 March 2021 7:10 PM

Guest: Kimlyn  Temple  | CEO & OWNER  at TippED 


SA's blueberry export growth soars

24 March 2021 7:05 PM

Guest: Justin Mudge | Chairperson at Berries ZA

Futuregrowth Development Equity Fund places a bet on a Cape Town-based biomedical start-up

24 March 2021 6:50 PM

Guest: Giancarlo Beukes | Founder at Impulse Biomedical,

Market Commentary

24 March 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One

SARB's interest rates decision preview

24 March 2021 6:28 PM

Guest: Kevin Lings | Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management |

Huge container ship blocking the Suez Canal

24 March 2021 6:19 PM

Guest: Captain Vernon  Keller | Deputy Chief Operations Officer at Sa Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa)

[BREAKING NEWS] Pick n Pay enters Nigeria with first store in Lagos

24 March 2021 10:28 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, Chief Executive at business consultancy Africa At Work.

: Investment School - Investment fees how they work and what to look out for

23 March 2021 8:04 PM

Guest: Gary  Booysen | Director at Rand Swiss

A quarter chicken with a side of tinned pilchards?

23 March 2021 7:05 PM

Guest: Doug Place | Chief Marketing Officer at Nandos South Africa

Old Mutual annual earnings take a 75% nose dive

23 March 2021 6:53 PM

Guest: Iain Williamson | CEO at Old Mutual

Market Commentary

23 March 2021 6:37 PM

Guest: Wayne  McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments  at First National Bank

Trending

Remembering treating Gauteng's first COVID-19 patient

Local

[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal

Business World

If ANC cannot correct its ways people must look for alternatives - Godongwana

Local

EWN Highlights

Myanmar junta frees 600 detainees, including AP photographer

24 March 2021 8:29 PM

Sars' Vlok Symington tells Zondo Inquiry about being held hostage by Hawks

24 March 2021 8:23 PM

Williams appeals to Zondo Inquiry to provide protection for whistleblowers

24 March 2021 7:47 PM

