Old Mutual annual earnings take a 75% nose dive

Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
No more Eva means no more Bold on DSTV
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Craig Falck - Deputy editor at TV Plus Magazine
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Community Circle Home helps travelers in a pinch
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kim Kur - Founder of Community Circle Home SA
Today at 06:50
INTERVIEW: MEMBERS' COUNCIL & INTERIM BOARD STAND-OFF
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
JUDITH FEBRUARY INTERIM BOARD MEMBER, CSA
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Gordhan v Moyane: the cross examination
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Karyn Maughan- Legal Journalist
Today at 07:15
INTERVIEW: MEDICINES BODY SAHPRA ON THE VACCINE ROLL-OUT
The Breakfast Show with Bongani Bingwa
Guests
Dr. Boitumelo Semete-Makokotela South African Health Products Regulatory Authority, CEO
Today at 07:20
ANC out to support corruption charged ex eThekwini mayor
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Protas Madlala - political analyst
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
The State of the SA Bureau of Standards
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jodi Scholtz - Lead Administrator at SABS (SA Bureau of Standards)
Today at 08:21
They inspired the world to mask up, so why was Czech Republic hit so badly?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Emil Pavlik - Virologist and microbiologist at the Institute of Immunology and Microbiology at Charles University
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
Wesgro outlines global economic priorities for Cape Town and the Western Cape in 2021
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Janine Botha
Janine Botha
Today at 10:20
LOOKING AT FOOD FRANCHISING OPTIONS THROUGH A NEW, AFFORDABLE AND MOBILE LENS
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Marcel Strauss
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves - Paul Roux Coiffeur
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Paul Roux
Today at 10:45
SA gaming explodes despite high cost of data
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
James Edwards
Today at 11:32
National Consumer Commission- Garlic & Ginger Report
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Joseph Selolo - Director of Prosecutions at National Consumer Commission
Today at 11:45
Latest from the world of advertising with Jonathan Cherry
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Jonathan Cherry - Director at Cherryflava Media
Today at 12:45
Covid brings unlikely peace in Kensington
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Brian Williams
Today at 12:52
The dangers of social media financial advice
The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit
Latest Local
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place. 23 March 2021 8:43 PM
Loyal customer over many years? You may be paying higher fees than new clients New customers will be lured with highly competitive monthly fees. Do your checks, especially with insurance, urges Wendy Knowler.... 23 March 2021 8:00 PM
More parents opting for private schooling in SA despite economic crunch Like Curro and Stadio, ADvTECH'S enrolments grew in 2020, with revenue up 8%. The Money show interviews CEO Roy Douglas. 23 March 2021 6:59 PM
We need government political will to fast-track basic income grant - Black Sash National advocacy manager Hoodah Abrahams-Fayke says her organisation is calling on the government to implement the grant. 23 March 2021 12:56 PM
Joel Netshitenzhe to Ace Magashule: You stick out like a sore thumb Netshitenzhe, who wrote an opinion piece in the 'Daily Maverick' in his personal capacity, warns that Magashule’s faction - known... 23 March 2021 12:37 PM
Zandile Gumede & co-accused face 2,786 counts as case moves to High Court The accused - who include private entities and municipal officials - allegedly colluded in a waste collection tender amounting to... 23 March 2021 11:21 AM
Old Mutual paid out R13 billion in life claims in 2020, 1.5 times the norm Despite a total loss of R5.72 billion, Old Mutual has declared a final dividend. Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Iain Williamson. 23 March 2021 7:38 PM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
Brown tells Zondo commission she lives a modest life, not a lavish one She claims while in local government, 29 of the 30 municipalities she worked in received clean audits and she was known as a corru... 19 March 2021 12:38 PM
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect. 19 March 2021 11:32 AM
Capital Hotel Group ('industry disruptor') to snap up Zimbali Hotel on KZN coast Capital is the preferred bidder at R240 million. MD Marc Wachsberger on plans to return the hotel to its 5-star glory. 18 March 2021 6:53 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
Sivuyile 'Siv’ Ngesi has the perfect Spotify playlist for you 702 Music brings you Soundtracks Of My Life, a special blend of music from the 80s and 90s selected by a newsmaker for an hour. 23 March 2021 1:05 PM
Where is the money? Artists ask Minister Mthethwa and the National Arts Council Opera singer Sibongile Mngoma says the president must intervene and Minister Nathi Mthethwa must go. 22 March 2021 3:05 PM
No is a full sentence, incredible advice from Olsen twins to sister goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 22 March 2021 8:39 AM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
China's Sinovac offers SA 5-million vaccine doses 'within weeks' The CoronaVac Covid-19 shot has not yet been approved in SA, but Sahpra is investigating the data says Prof. Helen Rees. 17 March 2021 6:47 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
The future of renewable energy is bright The untapped potential of Africa’s treasure trove of natural wealth presents its beneficiaries with a prosperous future, if exploi... 18 February 2021 8:34 AM
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
[EXPLAINED] How to consume less sugar - for an instant improvement in health Consuming even just a bit less has instant health benefits. Wasanga Mehana interviews registered dietitian Hayley Daries. 18 March 2021 10:42 AM
The Best Of The Money Show
Old Mutual annual earnings take a 75% nose dive

Old Mutual annual earnings take a 75% nose dive

23 March 2021 6:53 PM

Guest: Iain Williamson | CEO at Old Mutual


: Investment School - Investment fees how they work and what to look out for

23 March 2021 8:04 PM

Guest: Gary  Booysen | Director at Rand Swiss

A quarter chicken with a side of tinned pilchards?

23 March 2021 7:05 PM

Guest: Doug Place | Chief Marketing Officer at Nandos South Africa

Market Commentary

23 March 2021 6:37 PM

Guest: Wayne  McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments  at First National Bank

ADvTECH full year earnings up by 5% and revenue jumps 8%. It also resumes dividend payout

23 March 2021 6:24 PM

Guest: Roy  Douglas  | CEO at ADvTECH

Business Book feature FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land by Tony Leon

22 March 2021 7:36 PM

Guest: Tony Leon | Author of FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land 

Car guards tips increase by 23% in the past seven days, thanks TiPPed app

22 March 2021 7:10 PM

Guest: Kimlyn  Temple  | CEO & OWNER  at TippED 

covid-19 speeds ecommerce revolution in SA

22 March 2021 6:51 PM

Guest: Evan Walker | Portfolio Manager at 36ONE Asset Management

The five key ingredients of a thriving remote team

22 March 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: Graeme Codrington | Futurist and Partner at TomorrowToday 

Beware of forcing employees to return to the office post covid-19

22 March 2021 6:30 PM

Guest: Andy Golding | Co-Founder and Employee Experience Specialist   at Still Human 

What has been the impact of COVID-19 lockdown on people's livelihoods?

Local

Old Mutual paid out R13 billion in life claims in 2020, 1.5 times the norm

Business

Shabir Madhi: Our vaccine programme has been largely disappointing

Local

EWN Highlights

Myanmar junta defends crackdown, vows to stop 'anarchy'

23 March 2021 7:42 PM

Suspect charged as Colorado shooting sparks calls for gun control

23 March 2021 7:01 PM

SAUS vows to march to Union Buildings after Nzimande snubs meeting

23 March 2021 5:47 PM

