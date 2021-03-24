Huge container ship blocking the Suez Canal

Guest: Captain Vernon Keller | Deputy Chief Operations Officer at Sa Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa)
Guest: Justin Mudge | Chairperson at Berries ZALISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Giancarlo Beukes | Founder at Impulse Biomedical,LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Steward | Portfolio Manager at Ninety OneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kevin Lings | Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management |LISTEN TO PODCAST
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, Chief Executive at business consultancy Africa At Work.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gary Booysen | Director at Rand SwissLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Doug Place | Chief Marketing Officer at Nandos South AfricaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Iain Williamson | CEO at Old MutualLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wayne McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments at First National BankLISTEN TO PODCAST