SME Fund and Endeavor SA Launch of Local Scale Up Programme for high-impact entrepreneurs

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature: Bo Lobedu Tribe and their female succession linear ship
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Seabela Maila - Molobedu | Cultural Curator & Translator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
DIY investing versus paying investment fees - tips on making sound decisions Investment fees impact your long-term returns, but do you know enough to go it alone? Expert Gary Booysen has essential advice. 25 March 2021 8:28 PM
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
Zuma’s falsehoods and attacks on court shouldn’t go on unpunished, ConCourt told Judgement has been reserved in the state capture commission’s contempt of court application against former President Jacob Zuma. 25 March 2021 2:15 PM
View all Local
Mkhwebane’s perjury case postponed to June She made a brief appearance before the Pretoria Magistrate Court on Thursday morning where the NPA asked for more time to delibera... 25 March 2021 10:51 AM
WATCH LIVE: Zondo takes on Zuma in ConCourt Zuma failed to testify at the commission after the court ruled that its summonses are binding and that no one is allowed to leave... 25 March 2021 10:07 AM
Zondo Commission to ask ConCourt to find Zuma in contempt of court Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says everyone needs to abide by the laws of the Constitution. 25 March 2021 7:59 AM
View all Politics
Berry bonanza: SA blueberry exports soared in 2020 despite impact of Covid-19 In recognition of the industry’s growing global impact, the national body's been rebranded says BerriesZA chair Justin Mudge. 24 March 2021 8:32 PM
You can now tip car guards without cash. And going digital is earning them more TiPPED enables you to tip anyone using your smartphone. 'I wanted to instill some hope in desperate times' - CEO Kimlyn Temple 24 March 2021 8:15 PM
Inflation drops below Reserve Bank target on the eve of interest rate decision It's the slowest inflation in 8 months but key price increases are looming. No interest rate cut, predicts economist Kevin Lings. 24 March 2021 7:52 PM
View all Business
Nando's fan? Get an extra portion of chips when you donate a tin of food SA's lockdown stockpiling frenzy sparked the #TinForTjips campaign to help the needy, says Nando's Doug Place. 23 March 2021 8:43 PM
Most people eat twice as much recommended dosage of salt - Doctor Practical Health Solutions CEO Dr Fundile Nyathi reflects on the amount of salt that South Africans take. 20 March 2021 7:35 AM
Hippo Honours South Africa's Little Hippo Heroes The Covid-19 pandemic has been tough on everyone - but Hippo has collected stories displaying the resilience of our little ones. 19 March 2021 12:17 PM
View all Lifestyle
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Patrice Motsepe is the new CAF president The Mamelodi Sundowns owner is the first South African to be elected to the position. He was unopposed 12 March 2021 1:35 PM
Going to Wimbledon was a victory on its own - KG Montjane The tennis player with 39 singles titles says her achievements will show those who are just starting that it is possible. 11 March 2021 11:44 AM
View all Sport
Tiisetsa is a song of encouragement to myself, it has universal message - Khotso The Lesotho-born artist says Tsepo Tshola mentored him and he works with Lebo M on a lot of projects, mainly behind the scenes. 25 March 2021 9:29 AM
Bitter company pays man his last paycheck in grease covered pennies Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 March 2021 8:31 AM
[WATCH] Man sending love and being kind to strangers goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 25 March 2021 8:31 AM
View all Entertainment
New scale up programme offers local entrepreneurs international exposure The SA SME Fund and Endeavor SA have launched the Local Scale Up (LSU) programme to boost 'high-impact' entrepreneurs. 25 March 2021 8:05 PM
[UPDATE] Tug boats working to re-float huge container ship blocking Suez Canal It would be too difficult to offload the fully-laden ship's 20,000 containers to refloat it, says Samsa's Captain Vernon Keller. 24 March 2021 6:49 PM
'The use of N-word and defence of it by Habib was problematic' Youthlab director Tessa Doom reflects on the Adam Habib and Nomcebo Zikode matters. 19 March 2021 1:11 PM
View all World
I hope Samia Suluhu Hassan will show that women can do it - Tanzanian lawyer Fatma Karume says she wishes the government will take on a new policy towards Covid-19 because it's been devastating for people. 19 March 2021 1:44 PM
How Africa becomes rich by way oil and gas The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews NJ Ayuk, author of "Billions at Play: The Future of African Energy and Doing Deals". 15 March 2021 7:38 PM
'Kenya Airways said SAA is our role model! We want lots of government money!' Kenya wants to nationalise the minority-privatised airline, providing a massive bailout. Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games. 23 February 2021 9:00 PM
View all Africa
'South Africans have done well to change their behaviour' "SA has managed to do well compared to EU countries, but not so well compared to other African countries," says Dr Anam Nyembezi. 25 March 2021 11:33 AM
OPINION: COVID-19 turned our lives upside down but apart, together we'll triumph Over the past 12 months South Africans have undergone major behavioural changes in their homes, workplace and public spaces. 23 March 2021 5:58 PM
Tony Leon reflects on his troubled land - and his troubled party The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews former DA leader Tony Leon, author of “Future Tense: Reflections on my Troubled Land”. 23 March 2021 8:47 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
arrow_forward
SME Fund and Endeavor SA Launch of Local Scale Up Programme for high-impact entrepreneurs

SME Fund and Endeavor SA Launch of Local Scale Up Programme for high-impact entrepreneurs

25 March 2021 7:30 PM

Guest: Lisa  Klein | Board member  at SA SME Fund


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

One Year Anniversary of Covid-19 lockdown and its effects on economy

25 March 2021 7:11 PM

Guest:

Sam Clarke | Founder and CEO at Skynamo|

Prof Nick Binedell | Professor at Gordon Institute of Business Science (Gibs)
Tashmia Ismail-Saville | CEO at Youth Employment Service (YES)| 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

One Year Anniversary of Covid-19 lockdown and its effects on economy

25 March 2021 7:06 PM

Guest:

Martin Kingston | Leader of the Economic Intervention work group at Business for South Africa (B4SA)| 

Isaah Mhlanga | Chief Economist at Alexander Forbes| 
Dr Adrian Enthoven | Deputy Chairperson at Solidarity Fund

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SA's blueberry export growth soars

24 March 2021 7:05 PM

Guest: Justin Mudge | Chairperson at Berries ZA

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Futuregrowth Development Equity Fund places a bet on a Cape Town-based biomedical start-up

24 March 2021 6:50 PM

Guest: Giancarlo Beukes | Founder at Impulse Biomedical,

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Market Commentary

24 March 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SARB's interest rates decision preview

24 March 2021 6:28 PM

Guest: Kevin Lings | Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management |

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Huge container ship blocking the Suez Canal

24 March 2021 6:19 PM

Guest: Captain Vernon  Keller | Deputy Chief Operations Officer at Sa Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa)

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

[BREAKING NEWS] Pick n Pay enters Nigeria with first store in Lagos

24 March 2021 10:28 AM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dianna Games, Chief Executive at business consultancy Africa At Work.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Investment School - Investment fees how they work and what to look out for

23 March 2021 8:04 PM

Guest: Gary  Booysen | Director at Rand Swiss

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

South African Council of Churches worried by talk of alert level changes

Local

Kganyago announces repo rate unchanged at 3.5%

Business Local

Salim Abdool Karim steps down as co-chair of COVID advisory committee

Local

EWN Highlights

Biden warns of 'responses' if North Korea 'choose to escalate'

25 March 2021 8:53 PM

Mchunu admits challenges exist to enhancing govt's integrity

25 March 2021 8:33 PM

Israeli political deadlock confirmed as vote count ends

25 March 2021 8:24 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA