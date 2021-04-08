South Africa's wealth at a record high

Streaming issues? Report here
Nonn Botha
Soulful Sundays with Nonn Botha
16:00 - 19:00
Latest Local
[LISTEN] How to claim for home office tax Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains how you can claim tax back from working from home. 11 April 2021 8:54 AM
Judicial Conduct Tribunal finds Judge Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct In 2008, justices reported to the JSC that Judge Hlophe had approached Justice Bess Nkabinde and Justice Chris Jafta and attempted... 11 April 2021 8:19 AM
She bridged the gap of access to health services – Tributes for Dr Sindi van Zyl The medical doctor and media personality became a household name through sharing her support and health advice on social media, qu... 11 April 2021 8:07 AM
Ramaphosa calls for unity in ANC & with alliance partners in memory of Hani SACP secretary-general Blade Nzimande also spoke about unity in the ANC, saying different factions go against what Hani stood for. 10 April 2021 2:43 PM
ANC considers banning virtual NEC meetings following leaks Eyewitness News senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia says some of the concerns is that virtual NEC meetings are recorded. 9 April 2021 4:43 PM
We must revive ANCYL and take it to a credible elective congress - Thuthu Zuma The National Task Team member says appointees are 35 years and below, the organisation has been returned to its rightful owners. 9 April 2021 1:27 PM
Meet our first VodaPay Max winner – aspiring business owner, Atenkosi Sisusa Vodacom is helping Atenkosi Sisusa kickstart his own business with its latest VodaPay Max POS system and a R10,000 cash injection. 9 April 2021 3:18 PM
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa "Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa. 9 April 2021 11:52 AM
Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.... 8 April 2021 8:50 PM
'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway) Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings. 8 April 2021 7:09 PM
UIF red tape: 'I'm back at work and still haven't been paid out maternity claim' In a heated exchange, UIF's Allan Ragavaloo tells Bruce Whitfield it's illegal to use a professional company to help with a claim. 7 April 2021 9:03 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
SA Men’s Hockey team in crowdfunding bid to get to Tokyo Olympics The team's partnered with Matchkit.co to raise at least R3.5 million. Bruce Whitfield interviews men's hockey coach Garreth Ewing. 18 March 2021 7:27 PM
Condolences pour in for US rapper DMX The performer, whose real name was Earl Simmons died after suffering a heart attack. 10 April 2021 7:50 AM
Home Loan advisor warns against joke references when sending cash to friends Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 April 2021 8:22 AM
Khloe Kardashian responding to backlash over deleted photo goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 9 April 2021 8:22 AM
Queen Elizabeth's husband Prince Philip passes away In a statement, Buckingham Palace said that the prince died 'peacefully' at Windsor Castle. 9 April 2021 1:31 PM
Majority of South Africans support ban on cosmetic animal testing - Poll Humane Society International Africa campaign manager Joseph Mayson gives details on #SaveRalph short film and campaign. 8 April 2021 3:12 PM
Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list. 6 April 2021 8:47 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
Fuel prices at tipping point - latest hike will have to be passed on to consumer After months of increases, it's hard to imagine that businesses can keep absorbing the cost says economist Kevin Lings. 6 April 2021 7:12 PM
'Not enough visibility on vaccine rollout for SA to instill economic confidence' Economist Kevin Lings (Stanlib Asset Management) gives South Africa an economic 'report card' as Quarter 1 draws to a close. 31 March 2021 6:51 PM
Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
South Africa's wealth at a record high

South Africa's wealth at a record high

8 April 2021 6:21 PM

Guest:Kevin Lings | Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management|


Friday File - Snezar Timepiece

9 April 2021 6:53 PM

Guest: Sinekhaya  Manciya  | Founder & Owner  at Snezar Timepiece

Market Commentary

9 April 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: Thato Mashigo | Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth

Why Is Cape Brewing Company craft beer brewed in Sweden?

9 April 2021 6:29 PM

Guest: Ross  Young  | Regional Director Africa at Cape Brewing Company

Lender and Government in talks to restructure the R200-bn covid relief program. Banks rejects plans to swap the loans to grants.

9 April 2021 6:20 PM

Guest: Ismail  Momoniat  | Deputy Director General  at National Treasury 

Classic cars market is set to boom despite a stuttering economy

8 April 2021 7:22 PM

Guest: John   Tallodi | Managing Director  at Classic Car Passion |

Side Hustle with Nic Haralambous - Burnout or "busy" culture is broken

8 April 2021 7:06 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle 

How private companies help with UIF filings

8 April 2021 6:54 PM

Guest: Tyrel Painczyk | Co-owner at Sweet Dreamz|

Market Commentary

8 April 2021 6:38 PM

Guest: Graeme Korner | ... at Korner Perspective

Former Exclusive Books CEO faces criminal charges

8 April 2021 6:24 PM

Guest: Grattan Kirk | CEO at Exclusive Books

[LISTEN] How to claim for home office tax

Judicial Conduct Tribunal finds Judge Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct

She bridged the gap of access to health services – Tributes for Dr Sindi van Zyl

Medical fraternity mourns 'passionate, dedicated' Dr Sindi van Zyl

11 April 2021 4:09 PM

WC police probe inquest case after woman (22) dies at CT hotel

11 April 2021 2:58 PM

By-elections: IEC urges public to register to vote before 5 pm cut-off

11 April 2021 2:48 PM

