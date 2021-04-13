SA joins a list of countries considering whether to pause J&J Covid-19 shot

Guest: Stavros Nicolaou, Member of the Business for SA Steering Committee |
Stavros Nicolaou, Member of the Business for SA Steering Committee and Prof. Helen Rees Chair at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority discusses pausing the J&J vaccine. Veldskoen is the official off-field shoe of South African Olympians, for this year’s games in Tokyo, CEO and co-founder Nick Dreyer talks to Bruce Whitfield about it. In our investment School, we discuss cryptocurrencies with Hywel George , director of investments at Old Mutual Investment GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Hywel George | Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment GroupLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Ronak Gopaldas | Director and Africa analyst at Signal RiskLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Andy Rice | Branding and Advertising ExpertLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Schutte | CEO at AstralLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Gerrie Fourie | CEO at Capitec Bank |LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Wayne McCurrie | From Wealth and Investments at First National BankLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Nick Dreyer | CEO and Co-Founder at VeldskoenLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Prof. Helen Rees | Chair at South African Health Products Regulatory AuthorityLISTEN TO PODCAST