Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82

Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Latest Local
Global fertiliser prices have soared and will end up affecting your pocket The fertiliser price hikes will slowly but surely filter through into food inflation says agricultural economist Dawie Maree. 14 April 2021 7:46 PM
Zuma refuses to say how he should be punished if found guilty Wednesday is the last day that he was expected to tell Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng how he should be sentenced, if he is found gu... 14 April 2021 5:03 PM
Gordhan denies seeking meeting with Mogoeng over appointment of judge friend Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng made the disturbing revelation to the Judicial Services Commission, which has been interviewing cand... 14 April 2021 3:16 PM
ANC doesn't have a cadre deployment policy, Mantashe tells Zondo Inquiry ANC Chairperson Gwede Mantashe is testifying at the state capture inquiry about the role of the ANC in parliamentary oversight. 14 April 2021 12:21 PM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
Norma Mngoma will no longer testify at state capture inquiry The state capture commission said it was disappointed after getting ready and learning that Norma Mngoma had decided to withdraw f... 13 April 2021 5:03 PM
'Customers have stuck with us in the belief we would turn EOH around' - CEO EOH reports a revenue dip, but also its 1st operating profit since CEO Stephen van Coller started implementing turnaround plan. 14 April 2021 8:20 PM
Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone 'We don't need a name to be friends.' Savanna's use of humour is not just advertising, it's entertainment says Andy Rice. 14 April 2021 7:36 PM
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
About 60%-80% of men with diabetes will have erectile dysfunction - Expert Urologist Dr Shingai Mutambirwa says If you have erectile dysfunction consistently for three months, that is a serious problem. 14 April 2021 12:19 PM
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why. 14 April 2021 10:05 AM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
Often we fire soccer coaches and think it will solve the problem - Farouk Khan Football coach and television analyst Farouk Khan talks about Safa firing Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki. 31 March 2021 5:49 PM
Safa sack Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki following failure to qualify for Afcon South Africa lost 2-0 to Sudan in their final group game to miss out on the tournament in Cameroon which will feature 24 nations. 31 March 2021 12:40 PM
[WATCH] A lyrebird mimicking a video game has social media intrigued Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2021 8:26 AM
[WATCH] Father getting knocked overboard while whale watching goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 14 April 2021 8:26 AM
Tourist's hired car sinks into Hermanus harbour after not using handbrake Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 13 April 2021 8:28 AM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
Will SADC double troika summit find solution to Mozambique insurgency? Eyewitness News reporter Nthakoana Ngatane and SA Institute of International Relations' Steven Gruzd reflect on the meeting. 8 April 2021 1:05 PM
'Concerning that several SA banks have loaned money for Mozambique gas projects' Attacks in Cabo Delgado have halted lucrative natural gas projects. The Money Show interviews economist Gerrit van Rooyen (NKC) 7 April 2021 7:57 PM
The Best Of The Money Show
Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82

Ponzi scheme mastermind, Bernie Madoff, dies at 82

14 April 2021 6:24 PM

Guest: Michael Treherne- Portfolio Manager. Vestact Asset Management


Shapeshifter - Mike Sharman, Co-founder of retroviral and MatchKit.co

14 April 2021 8:08 PM

Guest: Mike Sharman | Co-Founder at Retroviral

Consumer Ninja

14 April 2021 7:36 PM

Guest: Wendy Knowler | Correspondent  at Consumer

Business Unusual - When the chips are down the economy will follow

14 April 2021 7:24 PM

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Global fertiliser prices at a two-year high. How will this affect local farmers

14 April 2021 7:04 PM

Guest: Dawie Maree | Agricultural Economist  at FNB

EOH’s half-year revenue falls 29%

14 April 2021 6:56 PM

Guest: Stephen Van Coller | CEO at EOH

Market Commentary

14 April 2021 6:33 PM

Guest: Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One

SA suspends the use of the J&J vaccine. Cryptocurrencies, are they a bubble or a good investment option?

13 April 2021 8:18 PM

Stavros Nicolaou, Member of the Business for SA Steering Committee and Prof. Helen Rees Chair at South African Health Products Regulatory Authority discusses pausing the J&J vaccine. Veldskoen is the official off-field shoe of South African Olympians, for this year’s games in Tokyo, CEO and co-founder Nick Dreyer talks to Bruce Whitfield about it. In our investment School, we discuss cryptocurrencies with Hywel George , director of investments at Old Mutual Investment Group

Investment School - cryptocurrencies, are they a bubble or a good investment option?

13 April 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Hywel George | Director of Investments at Old Mutual Investment Group

Africa Business Focus

13 April 2021 7:38 PM

Guest: Ronak Gopaldas | Director and Africa analyst  at Signal Risk

Trending

What happened is not bullying, it is assault - Women and Men Against Child Abuse

Local

Gordhan denies seeking meeting with Mogoeng over appointment of judge friend

Local

Zuma refuses to say how he should be punished if found guilty

Politics Local

EWN Highlights

Benin's Talon takes tough line after re-election win

14 April 2021 8:55 PM

Kamala Harris to visit Mexico, Guatemala to discuss migrants

14 April 2021 7:56 PM

ANC NWC side-steps Magashule’s attempt to widen step-aside scope

14 April 2021 6:42 PM

