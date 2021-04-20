Daniel Mminele to step down as Absa's CEO after only 15 months at helm

Farzam Ehsani, co-founder and CEO at VALR.com discusses the slow pace of regulators controlling cryptocurrencies. Guy Leitch, managing editor at SA Flyer Magazine talks about whether Mango airlines will indefinitely be grounded. Then for our Friday File feature, we speak gin. Keegan Cook , owner at Blind Tiger Gin joined us to speak about what's in their delicious gins.

