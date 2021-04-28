Fake Kruggerrands found in the US

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Today at 22:05
Change your mindset feature - "The power of your mind - Part 2 - How the process of programming started, and how to start reprogramming this powerful tool".
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Stanley Beckett - Author And Consultant at ChangeCreator
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Latest Local
'Fewer people employed than a year ago, but formal salaries are recovering fast' A BankservAfrica study shows there's been enough economic recovery for salaries and wages to return to pre-Covid levels. 28 April 2021 9:12 PM
Mango to fly again on Thursday after making part payment of fees owed to Acsa Mango was forced to suspend flights on Wednesday morning. It's now got a temporary reprieve, but is the airline sustainable? 28 April 2021 7:45 PM
Acsa lifts suspension, Mango flights to resume on Thursday Mango Airline spokesperson Benediction Zubane says they apologise for the inconvenience caused by the suspension. 28 April 2021 4:51 PM
View all Local
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns The Democratic Alliance says in a statement that Albert Fritz will play an acting role in the position. 28 April 2021 5:18 PM
CoJ's first democratic Mayor Isaac Mogase has passed away Isaac Mogase was in the position between 1995 and 2000. 28 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Politics
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Have we reached Peak Petrol? It appears we have and hopefully South Africa can move away from petrol too. 28 April 2021 7:15 PM
Mango flights suspended for today only The airline says this is due to outstanding payment to Airports Company South Africa. 28 April 2021 2:09 PM
View all Business
How to grow money 'babies' with your dividends Benefit from the magic of compounding to build up solid wealth, urges investment analyst Chantal Marx on The Money Show. 27 April 2021 9:07 PM
The 'tippling' point: when does what you pay for wine become too much? There isn't a connection between price and value in the wine rating system, says international expert Michael Fridjhon. 27 April 2021 7:51 PM
Wear only 20% of your clothes like many people? Sell the rest, make some money! The secondhand clothing market is booming, also in SA. The Money Show interviews Aune Aunapuu, founder of online app Yaga. 27 April 2021 6:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Cricket the winner as CSA members council and interim board finally agree Daily Maverick sports editor Craig Ray says CRixcket South Africa will have a nomination committee that select a new board. 26 April 2021 1:20 PM
Mthethwa strips CSA of authority to run cricket in SA The move comes after its members council voted not to implement a new memorandum of incorporation, which would have meant having m... 23 April 2021 1:40 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Man jumping through window to stop another driver goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Mom explaining consent to people on right to hug kids goes viral Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 28 April 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH] Two guys trying to load huge urn onto small truck goes wrong Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 27 April 2021 8:32 AM
View all Entertainment
US Customs thwarts attempt to smuggle in more than 100 fake Krugerrands If the coins had been authentic they would have been worth more than R3m. 'Buyer beware!' says Alan Demby (SA Gold Coin Exchange) 28 April 2021 8:13 PM
Derek Chauvin could face 40 years in jail for George Floyd's murder The former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of all three charges on Tuesday. 21 April 2021 11:52 AM
Hawaii police deny wrongdoing, saying cops who shot Lindani Myeni were 'brave' The Honolulu police department's Allan Nagata said it was dark and officers did not know whether he (the suspect) had a weapon. Na... 18 April 2021 7:22 AM
View all World
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
Sub-Saharan Africa will have the slowest growing economies in the world in 2021 The poorest region in the world is projected to grow at 3.4%, kneecapped by the slow pace of Covid-19 vaccine rollouts. 16 April 2021 2:44 PM
View all Africa
'Ramaphosa made a strong start, but under any probing he collapsed' - Tony Leon President Cyril Ramaphosa has appeared before the Zondo Commission. On The Money Show, Leon rates the ANC leader's performance 28 April 2021 6:53 PM
If I wanted to be rich, I would've become Jacob Zuma's advocate - Pierre de Vos Constitutional law expert Pierre de Vos opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 28 April 2021 11:37 AM
'If they steal, vote them out! I've they're ineffective, vote them out!' "Some scholars term it, 'The Rise of the Independent Candidate'," says Joleen Steyn Kotze of the Human Science Research Council. 28 April 2021 10:33 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
The Best of the Money Show
Fake Kruggerrands found in the US

Fake Kruggerrands found in the US

28 April 2021 7:37 PM

Guest: Alan Demby | Excutive Chairman at South African Gold Coin Exchange


More episodes from The Best of the Money Show

Shapeshifter: Fundi Tshazibana, deputy governor of the South African Reserve Bank

28 April 2021 8:10 PM

Guest: Fundi Tshazibana | Deputy Governor  at SARB

Consumer Ninja : Capitec bank is taking flak for the international credit card processing fee it introduced last month

28 April 2021 7:45 PM

Guest:Wendy Knowler | Correspondent  at Consumer Talk   

Business Unusual: The global shift towards electric vehicles and SA's slow pace towards this trend

28 April 2021 7:44 PM

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

Salaries and wages return to pre-Covid-19 levels

28 April 2021 7:00 PM

Guest: Mike Schussler | Chief Economist at Economists.Co.Za

Market Commentary

28 April 2021 6:37 PM

Guest: Chris  Steward | Portfolio Manager  at Ninety One

Airports Company SA suspends and unsuspend Mango flights

28 April 2021 6:31 PM

Guest: Joachim Vermooten | Transport Economist at Independent

Former Democratic Alliance leader, Tony Leon reflects on President Ramapho's testimony at the Zondo Commission

28 April 2021 6:27 PM

Guest: Tony Leon | Author of FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled Land

Investment School : How to grow your money babies, dividends

27 April 2021 8:43 PM

Chantal Marx | Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments

The bizarre case of wine prices and the point at which it makes no sense

27 April 2021 8:20 PM

Michael Fridjhon | International Wine Expert  at Wine Wizard |

Acsa lifts suspension, Mango flights to resume on Thursday

Local

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela resigns

Politics

There is nothing wrong with asking SA to resolve wage talks - Senzo Mchunu

Local

Sassa launches online booking system for disability grants

28 April 2021 8:33 PM

SA to negotiate for extra 10 million jabs of Sputnik V & Sinovac - Mkhize

28 April 2021 7:39 PM

UK sends 'oxygen factories' to India

28 April 2021 7:18 PM

