Business Unusual: The global shift towards electric vehicles and SA's slow pace towards this trend

Guest: Fundi Tshazibana | Deputy Governor at SARBLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest:Wendy Knowler | Correspondent at Consumer TalkLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Alan Demby | Excutive Chairman at South African Gold Coin ExchangeLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mike Schussler | Chief Economist at Economists.Co.ZaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Chris Steward | Portfolio Manager at Ninety OneLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Joachim Vermooten | Transport Economist at IndependentLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Tony Leon | Author of FUTURE TENSE Reflections on my Troubled LandLISTEN TO PODCAST
Chantal Marx | Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and InvestmentsLISTEN TO PODCAST
Michael Fridjhon | International Wine Expert at Wine Wizard |LISTEN TO PODCAST