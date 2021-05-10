ZAR cracks R14.00 to USD level

Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
Latest Local
'We must collaborate on vaccines because no one is safe until everyone is safe' United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Right to Health Dr Tlaleng Mofokeng says high-income countries may set conditions. 10 May 2021 6:31 PM
Johannesburg is threatening to sideline informal waste pickers Wits senior lecturer Dr Melanie Samson says waste reclaimers may lose their daily income if Pikitup continues to sideline them. 10 May 2021 5:55 PM
Funeral undertakers threaten a nationwide shutdown 'if our demands are not met' Home Affairs says there should be reassurance that the human remains of the deceased are handled in a decent manner. 10 May 2021 5:53 PM
View all Local
ANC vs ANC: 'It is the defeat of the Radical Economic Transformation crowd' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Lumkile Mondi, a senior lecturer at Wits School of Economics And Business Science. 10 May 2021 6:53 PM
'Question is: How much support does ANC president Ramaphosa have in the NEC?' Political analyst Sanusha Naidu and Eyewitness News senior political analyst Tshidi Madia talks about the ANC NEC meeting. 10 May 2021 1:19 PM
Defiant Magashule throws down gauntlet as ANC NEC holds special meeting The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) will hold a special meeting from Saturday to Monday where it is expected to discuss C... 8 May 2021 9:47 AM
View all Politics
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant. 10 May 2021 7:27 PM
Clicks buys Pick n Pay Pharmacies The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews retail analyst Syd Vianello. 10 May 2021 6:31 PM
View all Business
Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 10 May 2021 6:21 PM
Glass bridge collapses leaving tourist hanging for dear life Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2021 9:00 AM
[LISTEN] Understanding how pension plans work Certified financial planner Paul Roelofse explains the difference between a living annuity and a life annuity. 9 May 2021 2:34 PM
View all Lifestyle
Belgian Hugo Broos appointed as new Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos replaces Molefi Ntseki, who was shown the door on 31 March after the national team failed to qualify for the 2022 Afric... 5 May 2021 1:34 PM
Transformation within Cricket SA is non-negotiable - Minister Nathi Mthethwa Eyewitness News correspondent Babalo Ndenze gives details of the sports minister's appearance in Parliament. 30 April 2021 4:09 PM
Focus on the positives, don't take life too seriously - Ryan Sandes The trail runner says things are moving quickly and you have to be as adaptable as possible and be grateful for what you have. 30 April 2021 2:54 PM
View all Sport
Seagull waking family daily at 5am has people feeling sorry for them Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 10 May 2021 8:36 AM
MultiChoice's streaming service Showmax invests in African content Independent TV critic Thinus Ferreira gives details as to why Showmax has decided to produce its own content like Netflix. 8 May 2021 11:11 AM
We have gone back to how we used to do music 20 years ago - Watershed Band member and founder Craig Hinds says they want to create a little of a buzz before releasing the music to the public. 7 May 2021 3:01 PM
View all Entertainment
Companies are dreaming up new ways to exploit you using voice profiling The latest patents are 'deeply frightening'. Tech expert Toby Shapshak on the voice-profiling revolution in marketing. 6 May 2021 8:30 PM
The big vaccine patent waiver decision: 'It's like horse trading now' Tough negotiations lie ahead for WTO members on lifting Covid-19 vaccine patent protections, says Salome Meyer (Cancer Alliance). 6 May 2021 6:57 PM
A humanitarian tragedy is playing itself out in Mozambique - and help is needed! Mozambique’s Cabo Delgado province is facing escalating violence by non-state armed groups, displacing hundreds of thousands. 6 May 2021 4:55 PM
View all World
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
'A Nigerian bank pounced on SA bank! We're used to things the other way around' Nigeria's biggest bank has bought a controlling stake in local Grobank. Bruce Whitfield discusses the move with Dianna Games. 27 April 2021 8:39 PM
Chad's President Idriss Déby dies on battlefield after clashes with rebels Provisional election results show 68-year-old President Idriss Déby had been on track to win a sixth term in office. 20 April 2021 9:02 PM
View all Africa
Report that Eskom doesn't want Karpowership deal 'pure speculation' says govt Signing up for the Karpowerships would be irresponsible and irrational, says energy expert Clyde Mallinson on The Money Show 6 May 2021 8:17 PM
South Africa (population: 58m) has fewer than 2000 dentists in public service "We’re not producing enough dentists," laments Dr. Bulela Vava, founder of the Public Oral Health Forum. 6 May 2021 2:12 PM
Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons". 3 May 2021 7:39 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

The Best Of The Money Show
ZAR cracks R14.00 to USD level

ZAR cracks R14.00 to USD level

10 May 2021 6:16 PM

Guest: John Cairns | Global Markets Strategist at Rand Merchant Bank 


More episodes from The Best Of The Money Show

Other People’s Money, Kokkie Kooyman, Executive Director & Portfolio Manager at Denker Capital

10 May 2021 8:09 PM

Guest: Kokkie Kooyman | Portfolio Manager at Denker 

Business Book feature: "Think Again" by Adam Grant.

10 May 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Ian Mann | Regular Book Reviewer and MD at Gateways Business Consultants 

Are SA corporates well equipped to fend off cyber attack?

10 May 2021 7:22 PM

Guest: Brian Pinnock | Cybersecurity Specialist  at Mimecast 

Cape Town says a growth in FDI and tech start-ups.

10 May 2021 7:13 PM

Guest: Tim Harris | CEO at Wesgro 

SA's ruling party ructions affecting the economy

10 May 2021 6:56 PM

Guest: Lumkile Mondi | Senior Lecturer at Wits School Of Economics And Business Science 

Market Commentary - Old Mutual Investment Group

10 May 2021 6:33 PM

Guest: Siboniso Nxumalo | Portfolio  at Old Mutual Investment Group | 

Clicks buys Pick n Pay Pharmacies

10 May 2021 6:23 PM

Guest: Syd Vianello | Retail Analyst 

Friday File : Cape Island

7 May 2021 6:56 PM

Guest: Karin Wood | Co-founder and financial director at Cape Island|

Market Commentary

7 May 2021 6:34 PM

David Peacock | ... at Sanlam Private Wealth

Trending

From Amazon to Google… Cape Town is rapidly turning into Africa’s tech central

Business

Johannesburg is threatening to sideline informal waste pickers

Local

Why South Africa’s rand is so smoking hot right now

Business Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Nine killed as Israel strikes Gaza after Hamas rocket barrage

10 May 2021 8:57 PM

'Thank you, SA' - Kgothatso Mdunana's mom overwhelmed by Mzansi's generosity

10 May 2021 8:28 PM

WHO says COVID-19 variant found in India 'of concern'

10 May 2021 7:28 PM

