Today at 18:15
The rise of the private owner wine collection
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Higgo Jacobs - Wine Consultant And Founding Member at South African Sommelier Association (Sasa)
Today at 18:20
Market Commentary
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Thato Mashigo - Portfolio Manager at Sanlam Private Wealth
Today at 18:38
Friday File - Inga Atelier
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Guests
Inga Gubeka - Founder at Inga Atelier
The Best Of The Money Show
The severity of South Africa’s third Covid-19 wave will depend on its timing

The severity of South Africa’s third Covid-19 wave will depend on its timing

11 May 2021 6:22 PM

Guest: Adam  Lowe | Member at Actuarial Society of South Africa (ASSA).


Personal Finance - The Rand strong at the moment we consider if should you stop sending money offshore

13 May 2021 8:06 PM

Guest: Warren Ingram | Financial Adviser at Galileo Capital

Small Business Focus - What works and does not in a remote working environment

13 May 2021 7:35 PM

Guest: Pavlo Phitidis | Founder at Aurik Business Accelerator

Reasons for vaccine optimism even as SA faces imminent 3rd wave

13 May 2021 7:18 PM

Guest: Jessica  Spira | Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at RMB

Side Hustle : mid-year slump.

13 May 2021 7:09 PM

Guest: Nic Haralambous | entrepreneur and author of How to Star a Side Hustle 

SA-born billionaire, Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong commits R3 billion towards producing vaccines in SA

13 May 2021 6:50 PM

Guest: Prof Shabir Madhi | Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand

Market Commentary

13 May 2021 6:35 PM

Guest: Rudi van der Merwe | Portfolio Manager at Adviceworx

Insure Group Managers, an intermediary which collected insurance premiums from customers, secretly invested cash in its own loss-making assets.

13 May 2021 6:23 PM

Guest: Pauli Van Wyk | Journalist with Scorpio  at Daily Maverick

Shapeshifter - Ross McCulloch, co-founder of Jack Black

12 May 2021 8:10 PM

Guest: Ross McCulloch | Founder at Jack Black|

Business Unusual - ESG Investing

12 May 2021 7:25 PM

Guest: Colin Cullis | Product Owner at Primedia Broadcasting

SA Online Retail leaps to R30-billion

12 May 2021 7:05 PM

Guest: Bryan Turner | Data analyst at World Wide Worx

